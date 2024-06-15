National Football League Lions reportedly signing Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates from UFL Published Jun. 15, 2024 4:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Michigan Panthers star kicker Jake Bates is reportedly signing a two-year deal with the NFL's Detroit Lions.

Bates is coming off a standout season in the UFL, connecting on three 60-plus-yard field goals. The first of these was a game-winning 64-yarder in Week 1 that established the record for the longest field goal in league history and set the tone for the rest of the season.

The only longer field goal in all of professional football is Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's 66-yarder in 2021.

Bates, whose efforts landed him on RJ Young's MVP power rankings twice during the regular season, finished the 2024 campaign connecting 75% of the time (21 of 28) across the regular season and postseason.

Bates, 24, played for Texas State from 2020-21 and Arkansas in 2022. He spent two weeks with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2023 before signing with the UFL's Panthers later in the year.

The Lions are coming off an appearance in the NFC title game, while Bates' Panthers are coming off a loss to Birmingham in the USFL Conference Championship Game. Detroit and Michigan each play their respective home games at Ford Field.

Bates, Michael Badgley and James Turner will make up Detroit's kicking depth if the signing comes to fruition.

