National Football League
Lions reportedly signing Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates from UFL
National Football League

Lions reportedly signing Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates from UFL

Published Jun. 15, 2024 4:40 p.m. ET

Michigan Panthers star kicker Jake Bates is reportedly signing a two-year deal with the NFL's Detroit Lions.

Bates is coming off a standout season in the UFL, connecting on three 60-plus-yard field goals. The first of these was a game-winning 64-yarder in Week 1 that established the record for the longest field goal in league history and set the tone for the rest of the season. 

The only longer field goal in all of professional football is Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's 66-yarder in 2021. 

Bates, whose efforts landed him on RJ Young's MVP power rankings twice during the regular season, finished the 2024 campaign connecting 75% of the time (21 of 28) across the regular season and postseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bates, 24, played for Texas State from 2020-21 and Arkansas in 2022. He spent two weeks with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2023 before signing with the UFL's Panthers later in the year.

The Lions are coming off an appearance in the NFC title game, while Bates' Panthers are coming off a loss to Birmingham in the USFL Conference Championship Game. Detroit and Michigan each play their respective home games at Ford Field.

Bates, Michael Badgley and James Turner will make up Detroit's kicking depth if the signing comes to fruition.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United Football League
Detroit Lions
Jake Bates
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Taylor Swift streams Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony on social media

Taylor Swift streams Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony on social media

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketMLB at Rickwood Field Game Image MLB at Rickwood Field GameUSMNT Logo USMNT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes