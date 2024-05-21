Major League Baseball A home-run promposal: Bryce Harper helps Philadelphia-area teen ask out date Updated May. 21, 2024 2:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Plenty of teenagers across the U.S. come up with creative ways to ask out their prom dates every year. But few will be able to top how one teenager opted to ask his special someone to prom this year — getting Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper to do so on his behalf.

In a video posted to social media, Harper and his young friend Jake are seen walking knocking on the door of a girl named Julia, who is quickly stunned when she recognizes the special guess Jake has brought with her. Once Harper asks if Julia will go to prom with Jake, Julia answers with a quick "yes" — and hugs Harper before hugging her prom date. An older man, presumably Julia's father, also exits the home to shake Harper's hand when he realizes who is standing on his front lawn.

It's been nothing but a brotherly love affair between Harper and Phillies fans over the last few years as the two-time National League MVP has fully settled in to the city he publicly admires and loves playing for. Harper has helped the Phillies to back-to-back trips to the National League Championship Series and won 2022 NLCS MVP for his heroics in the Phillies' five-game triumph over the San Diego Padres.

The 31-year-old Harper is once again one of the Phillies' best players this season as Philadelphia has jumped out to a league-best 34-14 record. Harper is also now 1-for-1 in successful promposal assists.

