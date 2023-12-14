College Football Transfer portal questions: Which players, teams have made best moves so far? Updated Dec. 14, 2023 10:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal has said of the transfer portal: "It's the wild, wild West. It really is. It's like completely out of control."

Clemson's Dabo Swinney has criticized what he views as rampant tampering occurring across the nation.

And Colorado's Deion Sanders has taken heat at times for his aggressive approach to using the portal to mine for talent.

Still, the portal remains increasingly popular with players looking to improve their situation, either through better NIL deals, more playing time or simply finding a better fit.

Through all the chaos, there are fascinating and complicated developments happening all the time, and we are here to help you sort through it all.

What teams are making the biggest portal splashes so far? Which transfer player will have the biggest impact? Which player's entry into the portal was the most shocking?

FOX Sports college football experts Bryan Fischer , Michael Cohen , Laken Litman and RJ Young will answer these questions and more as they share their observations about the transfer portal this winter.

Which player surprised you most when he entered the portal?

Laken Litman: I am going with Kyle McCord. Not only was his entry initially a bit of a shock, but he was among the first players to go into the portal. McCord sat behind C.J. Stroud for two years and then beat out Devin Brown for the starting job in the offseason. He was a top-25 quarterback, passing for 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Unfortunately for him, one of those was on the Buckeyes' final play against Michigan that sealed the Wolverines' victory.

Down 30-24 with a minute to go, McCord had a chance to lead another epic drive to win (as he had done vs. Notre Dame in September). Instead, he threw a pick to end the game. Had the series ended in a touchdown, maybe things would be different for him. Ohio State would have played in the Big Ten championship game and likely earned a spot in the College Football Playoff and a chance to win a national championship. If that alternative reality transpired, would McCord be looking for another school? Regardless, it's surprising to see the starting quarterback of an 11-1 team opt for the transfer portal.

RJ Young: Maalik Murphy's entry 10 days after the portal is not only surprising but jarring. He started for Texas in wins against Kansas State and BYU and also finished the game against Houston when Quinn Ewers went out with a shoulder injury.

He's one of the most talented QBs in the portal, and his age and eligibility will make him a high-priority target for a team like the one Texas will play in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day: No. 2 Washington.

While this is our first major indication that Ewers is likely to return to Texas next season for the Longhorns' first-year foray into the SEC, it also flies in the face of players showing up to programs for the chance to win a national title.

The Longhorns are one win from playing in the national title game for the first time since 2010 and two wins from their first national title since 2005.

And that is what Murphy gives up by putting his name into the portal.

Bryan Fischer: The most surprising departure was probably Will Howard leaving Kansas State to jump into the portal. He was a four-year starter for the Wildcats and led them to a Big 12 title a season ago while being a very consistent presence behind center for an offense that wasn't stacked with playmakers all over. There were certainly some rumors late in the year that he would be a potential departure from the Little Apple — and OC Collin Klein going to Texas A&M didn't help — but it was still a bit startling to see him actually announce he was going to a new school as a grad transfer. The presence (and play) of freshman Avery Johnson this year was no doubt a factor, but if any coach could have benefited from a steady veteran in the QB room, it figured to be Chris Klieman at KSU.

Michael Cohen: It has to be McCord, who entered the portal after leading the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record and finishing second in the Big Ten for both passing yards per game and total passing touchdowns in his first season as a starter. The layers to this situation are fascinating given the origins of McCord's relationship with Day. It was Day who contacted McCord's high school coach at St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia shortly after getting the job at Ohio State and said he'd found his quarterback of the future, preferring McCord to future Michigan signal caller J.J. McCarthy, among others. The idea that McCord was being handpicked by a coach with an excellent track record of turning college quarterbacks into high-level NFL draft picks was hugely appealing to the player and his parents alike. Even the unexpected arrival of five-star quarterback Ewers, who reclassified to join the Buckeyes in 2021, the same year McCord enrolled, couldn't shake McCord's belief in himself and the coaches at Ohio State. He bided his time amid a crowded room that included Ewers and Stroud before earning the starting job this season.

So what exactly happened between the time McCord was named the starter in early September and the time he entered the transfer portal earlier this month? Why would he want to leave Ohio State after coming within seven points of guiding the Buckeyes to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the College Football Playoff? How could McCord's opinion change so sharply after finally getting his chance to run the show? And why is Ohio State's coaching staff seemingly fine with watching McCord walk away?

Those questions might never be answered, but it's impossible not to wonder.

Ohio State impacted by transfer portal: What’s next for Ryan Day?

Which team has made an early splash in the portal?

RJ: Colorado — has deftly and decisively added seven offensive linemen in as many days. This group includes five-star Jordan Seaton, and Coach Prime told me on Monday he expects to add more while also making clear none of the departures the Buffaloes have seen were surprising.

Bryan: I like what Notre Dame has done so far in the portal, particularly knowing that not every player is going to be a fit for South Bend. Still, Marcus Freeman has landed a quality starter at quarterback in Riley Leonard, a nice upgrade at receiver in Kris Mitchell, and a high-ceiling pass rusher in R.J. Oben. It doesn't sound like the Irish are done, either, and you can pretty clearly see a path to competing for a playoff spot next year if some of the potential additions come to fruition, too.

Arizona State also stands out for the work Kenny Dillingham has done in a much-needed roster rebuild as the team transitions to the Big 12. They got a high-floor QB in former Michigan State signal-caller Sam Leavitt, an underrated pass catcher in Cam Harpole from San Diego State, plus a host of contributors on defense that are probably in line to play quite a bit in 2024. The Sun Devils have the most transfer portal commitments in the Power 5 and seem to be in the mix for plenty more.

Michael: There is definitely something to be concerned about when it comes to Deion Sanders' high school recruiting efforts for the 2024 cycle, what with his current class ranked No. 54 nationally in the 247Sports Composite and only jumping that high thanks to an unexpected commitment from five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (No. 1 OT, No. 16 overall) last week. But what can't be questioned is Coach Prime's aggressiveness and efficacy in the transfer portal, where the Buffaloes are already putting together one of the nation's most impressive — and necessary — group of newcomers.

After a season in which starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders was sacked (49) and pressured (194) more times than any other Power 5 signal-caller, it was obvious the Buffaloes needed to bolster their talent in the trenches ahead of next season. Colorado wasted little time in addressing its most glaring need by scoring commitments from four linemen in 10 days: ex-Houston guard Tyler Johnson (No. 2 OL in the portal), ex-UTEP guard Justin Mayers (No. 10 OL in the portal) ex-UConn center Yakiri Walker (No. 14 OL in the portal) and ex-Indiana tackle Kahlil Benson (No. 18 OL in the portal).

Toss in Seaton from the high school ranks and it's a hell of a start for Sanders and Co.

2024 No. 1 OT Jordan Seaton commits to Colorado

Laken: Oregon has what it hopes is its next star quarterback in Dillon Gabriel. The former Oklahoma QB was largely considered the top QB in the portal, so now the Ducks have their replacement for Bo Nix, which is especially crucial given all the talent Dan Lanning has returning in 2024.

Gabriel was one of the best quarterbacks in the country this year, passing for 3,660 yards on 9.5 yards per attempt. He scored 42 total touchdowns (30 passing, 12 rushing) with just six interceptions. He took the Sooners from a 5-7 record a year ago to 10-2 this year, which included a thrilling win over Texas. After the Red River Rivalry, his teammates were stumping for him to win the Heisman Trophy.

Nix was a dual-threat Heisman finalist, maybe Gabriel just needs one more season to become one, too.

Which quarterback in this year's portal cycle — committed or uncommitted — has the best chance of changing a team's trajectory in 2024?

Bryan: I go back and forth between a pair with connections to the Pacific Northwest in Dillon Gabriel and Cam Ward. Obviously, with the former signal-caller from Oklahoma and UCF, you know what you're getting out of him in terms of pushing the ball down the field and escaping pocket pressure. But the real way he elevates the Ducks is because of the supporting cast around him and how well-built a group that Dan Lanning is going to have as the program heads to the Big Ten. Depending on what happens elsewhere, it's not a massive stretch to think Gabriel is the best QB in the league going into next year based on what he's showcased on the field and the lack of veterans elsewhere.

Still, Ward might have the biggest upside out of any quarterback in the portal and could be the guy who takes a team from having a solid eight or nine wins to full-on conference title and CFP contention. His ceiling is that high and he's fully capable of winning games in adverse conditions no matter where he ends up landing. So if we limit the question just to uncommitted signal-callers, Ward would be my easy pick.

Michael: When the dust settles a few months from now, there's a good chance Oregon's addition of Gabriel will be viewed as the shrewdest move from the current portal cycle. Not only did head coach Dan Lanning find an immediate plug-and-play option to replace Nix, whose wonderful two-year run with the Ducks fell just short of reaching the College Football Playoff, but he did so with enough speed, efficiency and ruthlessness to stave off schools like Ohio State, USC and Mississippi State, among others, who reportedly had interest in Gabriel's services. Lanning knew who he wanted and made it happen.

Though Gabriel is rated the No. 8 quarterback in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings, it's difficult to argue that anyone ahead of him is more accomplished or more ready to contribute in 2024. Gabriel, who turns 23 later this month, has four full seasons of starting experience under his belt — two at Central Florida, two at Oklahoma — and has thrown for nearly 15,000 career yards with 125 touchdowns and only 26 interceptions.

Three of the transfers ranked higher than Gabriel have played sparingly at the collegiate level in ex-Oregon State QB Aidan Chiles (No. 1), ex-UCLA QB Dante Moore (No. 2) and ex-Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff (No. 6), while a fourth is expected to jump into the Power 5 conferences for the first time in ex-Toledo QB Dequan Finn. The other quarterbacks ahead of Gabriel have shown flashes of greatness but come nowhere close to matching his body of work: ex-Washington State QB Ward (No. 3), ex-Kansas State QB Howard (No. 4) and ex-Duke QB Leonard (No. 5), who just committed to Notre Dame.

Gabriel is the one who keeps the Ducks in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Dillon Gabriel announces his transfer to Oregon

Laken: While we won't really know how Leonard actually fits into Notre Dame's offense until next fall, what we do know is that he's a playmaker who was one of the best prospects to enter the portal. And for Freeman to snag him this quickly is certainly not a bad thing.

In three years at Duke, Leonard passed for 4,450 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and rushed for 1,224 yards and 19 touchdowns. He only played in seven games this season due to injuries, but when healthy, he's an NFL talent. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound Riley has size, athleticism (he can run, while former Irish quarterback Sam Hartman did not) and he can get the ball out quickly. Now he just has to hope that Notre Dame beefs up its depth at wide receiver.

RJ: Ward. Keep it simple: He finished among the top passers in the sport on a team that was undervalued, overperformed and then found itself level again.

Give Ward the kind of talent around him programs like Ohio State enjoy and he can turn a team into a national title contender simply by enrolling.

Which of the uncommitted players are you most interested in monitoring as the offseason continues?

Michael: Unlike last year when former Jackson State wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (Colorado), former Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (Texas) and former Kent State wide receiver Tez Walker (North Carolina) were three of the top six overall prospects in the transfer portal, the current crop of entrants is light on elite skill players. As of Tuesday evening, only four of the 15 highest-rated players in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings play wide receiver, tight end or running back: former Vanderbilt WR London Humphreys (No. 6), former South Carolina WR Antwane Wells (No. 9), former Notre Dame TE Holden Staes (No. 13) and former Florida RB Trevor Etienne (No. 14).

Since running backs are the only skill players who touch the ball anywhere near as often as quarterbacks do, it's worth watching what happens with Etienne, a potential game-changer for whichever program lands him. Etienne is the younger brother of former Clemson tailback Travis Etienne Jr., now of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and committed to Florida over additional scholarship offers from Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, LSU and Florida State, among others. He was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle and the No. 14 running back in the country.

At Florida, Etienne quickly established himself as an explosive and powerful runner while earning significant playing time as a freshman and sophomore. He ran for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns over the last two seasons combined while averaging 5.9 yards per rush. His 24 carries of 10-plus yards ranked fifth nationally among players with 130 or fewer attempts last season, while his average of 4.1 yards after contact per attempt ranked eighth among the same group.

Etienne should have his choice of destination.

Joel Klatt recaps the best moments from Big Noon Kickoff \

Laken: Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen. He was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class but jumped into the transfer portal after former Aggies defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson left for Syracuse. Nolen should have his pick of schools — he's reportedly visited Oregon and is expected to see Ole Miss next, but his short list also includes Alabama, Texas and USC.

Nolen is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound disruptor who recorded 37 tackles, 8.5 for loss, and four sacks in 12 games this season. Players like Nolen don't come around often, so whichever school he chooses will have an instant difference-maker in their rotation.

RJ: Chase Bisontis — a talented true freshman who started all 12 games for Texas A&M at right tackle. His talent, eligibility and versatility make him the kind of prime portal entry programs starved for good offensive linemen crave.

Bryan: How could it not be Nolen? The former five-star recruit is generally regarded as one of the best available players at any position in the portal, and it feels like it's a wide-open race to land the former Texas A&M product. There are just so few players with his body type and ability that he's a potential game-changer for any one of the major contenders who are vying to get him on campus.

