College football Week 10 top plays: LSU stuns Alabama, Texas gets by K-State
Week 10 of the college football season has featured several incredible matchups thus far, and we've got you covered from start to finish as No. 12 UCLA takes on Arizona State to close out Saturday's action.
Earlier, No. 10 LSU downed No. 6 Alabama in Death Valley in overtime in an all-important SEC tilt, as Brian Kelly's squad opted for a gusty two-point conservation instead of the game-tying extra point.
Kicking things off today, No. 7 TCU and No. 2 Ohio State came away with big wins in the early window. Later, all eyes were on No. 3 Georgia, as the Bulldogs dominated No. 1 Tennessee to stay undefeated and move to 9-0. Elsewhere, Kansas pulled off a major upset at home against No. 18 Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, and No. 24 Texas picked up a road win over No. 13 Kansas State.
Here are the top plays from Saturday's Week 10 slate.
Making a statement
UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the Bruins on the board early on the road with this stylish score.
Stay tuned for updates!
No. 10 LSU 32, No. 6 Alabama 31 (OT)
Tigers on top
Things remained scoreless between these two until the second quarter, when LSU QB Jayden Daniels connected with John Emery Jr. for a dazzling 30-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 7-0 edge.
Neck and neck
Alabama added two field goals in the first half to keep things close and make it a one-point game at the break. The Tide took the lead in the third quarter, 9-7, with their third field goal of the game …
… but the lead was short-lived, as LSU took over in the third quarter.
Better late than never
Alabama got its first touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter to make it a one-point game, 15-14.
Showing up
Bryce Young connected with wideout Ja'Corey Brooks for a 41-yard touchdown to take the lead, 21-17, late in the final frame …
… but LSU had other plans, as Daniels linked up with tight end Mason Taylor for a touchdown with less than two minutes to spare. Then, Alabama punched in a field goal in the final seconds to send things to overtime.
Overtime magic
Alabama got in the end zone first in overtime, but LSU answered with a score on its very first play.
Then, the home team opted to take the riskier route and went for the two-point conversion for the win, and the rest is history.
Just like that, LSU took charge of the SEC West, while Alabama was left with two or more losses in the regular season for the first time since 2019.
No. 24 Texas 34, No. 13 Kansas State 27
Starting off with a bang
Bijan Robinson broke off for a wild 36-yard touchdown run to get the Longhorns on the board early.
Knotted up
Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez linked up with Deuce Vaughn for a 28-yard score to tie the game.
Double trouble
Quinn Ewers and Xavier Worthy were the stars of the second quarter, connecting for two scores in the corner of the end zone that lifted the Longhorns to a 21-point lead heading into the half.
Clawing back
Kansas State came up with two second-half touchdowns to pull within seven points early in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to pull off a comeback, and things ended with the Longhorns picking up a road win.
No. 3 Georgia 27, No. 1 Tennessee 13
Off to the races
Tennessee was first on the board in this one after Georgia fumbled on its opening drive, but the Bulldogs bounced back in a big way — charging downfield and coming up with two first-quarter touchdowns.
First, QB Stetson Bennett punched one in himself to give the home team a 7-3 edge.
Chaos!
Then, a picture-perfect 75-yard punt and a questionable safety no-call set the stage for another Bulldogs score, as Ladd McConkey reeled in a 37-yard pass from Bennett to give Georgia a double-digit lead.
Third Time's the Charm
Georgia came up with its third touchdown of the first half, thanks to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint's all-out effort.
The Bulldogs would go on to win, 27-13, putting an end to Tennessee's perfect season.
Kansas 37, No. 18 Oklahoma State 16
Ground game strong
Kansas jumped out to an early lead thanks to Devin Neal's fancy footwork on this 31-yard touchdown run.
Bouncing back
Oklahoma State answered in the second quarter with a score of its own, as QB Garret Rangel connected with Stephon Johnson in the corner of the end zone. Just like that, it was a three-point game.
When it rains, it pours
There was no stopping Kansas after that, as QB Jason Bean popped off for a monster 73-yard touchdown run.
For good measure
Bean followed that up with a quick touchdown pass to Lawrence Arnold to make it 24-7 ahead of the break.
All gas, no brakes
Kansas started the second half the same way it ended the first — by scoring. Bean found fullback Jared Casey for a short touchdown to put the Jayhawks up 31-7.
Too little, too late
Oklahoma State added a fourth-quarter touchdown, courtesy of Jaden Nixon, but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback, as the Cowboys fell on the road.
Returning all the way
After forcing a quick stop on Texas Tech's opening drive, TCU got the quick score when Derius Davis returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown to put the Horned Frogs up 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.
No one stopping him
Jerand Bradley caught a pass over the middle and had plenty of daylight in front of him en route to scoring a 47-yard touchdown to tie the game.
Upset watch
J.J. Sparkman came down with the tough, contested 33-yard touchdown catch to give Texas Tech a 17-13 lead in the third quarter.
Finding the end zone
TCU's high-powered offense scored its first touchdown of the day in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter when Kendre Miller scored on the short run to give the Horned Frogs a 20-17 lead.
Pulling away?
After stopping the Red Raiders on fourth down, Max Duggan threw his first touchdown pass of the day, connecting with Davis for a 23-yard score to put the Horned Frogs up 27-17 in the fourth quarter.
Separation is natural
TCU scored a third consecutive touchdown in the fourth quarter, this time on a 16-yard pass from Duggan to an open Emari Demercado. TCU, which trailed at the beginning of the frame, had doubled up Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders went on to score late in the final frame, but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback, and things ended there, 34-24.
No. 2 Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7
Wild start
Northwestern, a huge underdog in this matchup, surprised the No. 3-ranked Buckeyes by taking the lead at the end of the first quarter, 7-0, courtesy of Evan Hull scoring on a trick-play touchdown run.
Finding a rhythm
The nation's second-highest scoring offense only mustered up seven points in the first half against Northwestern, scoring its lone touchdown shortly before halftime on a run from Emeka Egbuka.
Celebrating in the rain
Miyan Williams rushed into the end zone from 27 yards out to give Ohio State a 14-7 lead in the third quarter, its first of the day. To celebrate, Williams did some snow angels in the wet Evanston weather.
It wasn't pretty, but not all wins have to be. Williams tacked on another second-half score as the Buckeyes earned a 21-7 win on the road.
BEST OF THE REST:
Superstar outing
SMU QB Tanner Mordecai had a standout performance against Houston, putting up 10 total touchdowns (nine passing, one rushing) en route to a dominating 77-63 win — the highest-scoring regulation game in FBS history.
History in the making
Notre Dame was unstoppable — to the shock of many — against No. 4 Clemson, shutting out the Tigers by double digits at home through the top of the fourth quarter.
ND added insult to injury when cornerback Benjamin Morrison picked off QB DJ Uiagalelei and returned it 96 yards to the house to make it 28-0.
No quit
Rutgers receiver Sean Ryan reeled in a jaw-dropping touchdown reception from QB Gavin Wimsatt before halftime, giving the home team the lead and plenty of style points.
Coming through!
Illinois QB Tommy DeVito linked up with Isaiah Williams for a 60-yard touchdown early against Michigan State.
Light work
Double coverage? No problem for Michigan State wideout Jayden Reed, who reeled in a tough touchdown to extend the Spartans' lead, 23-7.