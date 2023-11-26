College Football AP Top 25: Washington, Oregon reach top 5 before Pac-12 title game Published Nov. 26, 2023 2:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Oregon all moved up a spot in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, giving the Pac-12 two top-five teams for the first time since the final ranking of the 2016 season.

Georgia remained No. 1 as the two-time defending national champions have been for 24 straight polls, dating back to the middle of the last season. The Bulldogs received 52 of 62 first-place votes.

Michigan returned to No. 2 following a week at No. 3 and received 10 first-place votes after beating Ohio State 30-24 in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

The Buckeyes slipped from second to No. 6, clearing the way for Washington to reach its best ranking since finishing the 2000 season at No. 3 and setting up a top-five matchup with Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday in Las Vegas.

The final Pac-12 Championship Game in the conference’s current form before 10 members leave for other Power 5 conferences will be its first matching top-five teams.

The last time there were two Pac-12 teams in the top five of the AP poll was 2016, when Southern California finished No. 3 and Washington No. 4. The last time it happened during the season was Oct. 6, 2013, when Oregon was No. 2 and Stanford was fifth.

No. 7 Texas and No. 8 Alabama held their places Sunday. Missouri moved up one spot to ninth and Penn State to No. 10.

Here is the entire top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Washington

4. Florida State

5. Oregon

6. Ohio State

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Missouri

10. Penn State

11. Ole Miss

12. Oklahoma

13. LSU

14. Arizona

15. Louisville

16. Notre Dame

17. Tulane

18. Iowa

19. Oklahoma State

20. Liberty

21. Oregon State

21. NC State

23. Toledo

24. James Madison

25. SMU

Reporting by The Associated Press.

