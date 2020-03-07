HIGHLIGHTS: Lakers 113, Bucks 103
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points, but the Milwaukee Bucks couldn’t overcome LeBron James and the Lakers in a clash of the NBA’s conference leaders.
Check out the highlights:
INCOMING!!
Giannis slams it home 🔨🔨#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/00s3UlBFa6
Donte DiVincenzo turns on the jets 🚀🚀
🚀🚀
Kyle Korver making everyone look silly out there 😳
😳
Aaaaaaand that's why you don't leave Wes Matthews open from deep #FearTheDeer
#FearTheDeer
Bled gets 3 the old fashioned way!
!
🌪️🌪️ spin move 🌪️🌪️#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/LFpETIMzaG
Giannis buries the jumper to cut into the lead#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/XMmxC2pO6O
