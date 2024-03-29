Major League Baseball Everything to know about FOX Saturday Baseball Published Mar. 29, 2024 4:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Baseball is back, and so are MLB Saturdays on FOX!

The 2024 slate kicks off with three heavyweight matchups this Saturday. First, the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies renew their fierce NL East rivalry on FS1 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Then, FOX viewers will be treated to either the New York Yankees-Houston Astros, or an NL West battle between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres (7:15 p.m. ET, check your local listings).

As you prepare to settle in for a full Saturday of baseball, check out some pregame reading courtesy of FOXSports.com!

What first impressions did teams give us on Opening Day? From the dominant Orioles and powerful Dodgers to Juan Soto earning his pinstripes with the Yankees, Deesha Thosar breaks it all down with six takeaways from Opening Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which clubs enter the season with the best young cores? We ranked and reviewed all 30 teams according to their top eight players under the age of 28. Nos. 30-21 | Nos. 20-11 | Nos. 10-1

What teams are the biggest turnaround candidates for 2024? Can the new-look Yankees turn the page on a disappointing 2023? What about the St. Louis Cardinals or … Kansas City Royals?!? Check out Rowan Kavner's full list of clubs poised for bounce-back seasons.

Are the Braves and Phillies destined for a division title duel? Ben Verlander thinks so, putting both in the top three of his first power rankings of 2024.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' billion-dollar offseason doesn't come without some risk. L.A. is well-represented on our list of 10 riskiest contracts handed out this winter — including, yes, the $700-million deal given to Shohei Ohtani.

Speaking of Ohtani, it's been a roller-coaster week for the two-way superstar, beginning with his adamant denial of any involvement or knowledge of his former interpreter's gambling habits and culminating in a successful home debut at Dodger Stadium.

The Opening Day spotlight couldn't have been brighter on the Dodgers' Big 3. Their response? "Daunting" and undaunted, as Kavner wrote from Chavez Ravine.

But do Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman give the Dodgers baseball's best lineup? Not so fast, say our experts, as they evaluate MLB's best lineups, pitching staffs, dark-horse contenders and more in our Opening Day edition of "Five burning questions."

Who will finish the year with some hardware? Verlander, Kavner and Thosar make their picks for MVPs, Cy Young winners, World Series champions and more! And be sure to check out Verlander's full picks for every team's 2024 outcome, from last place to World Series winner.

Braves, Dodgers, Orioles: Who will be Ben's World Series champ?

Baseball is full of up-and-coming stars. See who made the top 20 in our young talent rankings, and who Verlander has on his lists of five breakout hitters and five breakout pitchers.

What about the X-factors? Thosar and Kavner have you covered with one player to watch on each team, headlined by Juan Soto in his first (and only?) season as a Yankee.

Want more betting angles? Check out the FOX Sports gambling crew's best World Series futures bets here, and check out our betting hub for all the latest MLB odds!

share