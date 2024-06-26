Major League Baseball
2024 MLB trade deadline tracker: Grades, analysis, details on every transaction
Major League Baseball

2024 MLB trade deadline tracker: Grades, analysis, details on every transaction

Published Jun. 26, 2024 2:10 p.m. ET

MLB trade season is here!

World Series hopefuls will start loading up for the stretch run and the playoffs, while teams out of contention will target top prospects to help them build for a brighter future.

Which stars and potential October difference-makers could be on the move before the July 30 deadline? Follow every deal here!

June 25

Brewers get Dallas Keuchel from Mariners

Key stats: 7-4, 3.93 ERA, 71.0 IP, 45 strikeouts, 1.211 WHIP

What else is involved: Cash considerations

Major League Baseball
