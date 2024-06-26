Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball
2024 MLB trade deadline tracker: Grades, analysis, details on every transaction
Published Jun. 26, 2024 2:10 p.m. ET
MLB trade season is here!
World Series hopefuls will start loading up for the stretch run and the playoffs, while teams out of contention will target top prospects to help them build for a brighter future.
[Related: MLB Power Rankings, MLB Trade Deadline Rumors]
Which stars and potential October difference-makers could be on the move before the July 30 deadline? Follow every deal here!
ADVERTISEMENT
June 25
Brewers get Dallas Keuchel from Mariners
Key stats: 7-4, 3.93 ERA, 71.0 IP, 45 strikeouts, 1.211 WHIP
What else is involved: Cash considerations
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
recommended
-
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Yankees or Phillies No. 1?
2024 MLB All-Star Game: Voting leaders, rosters, starting lineups
Longest Home Runs in MLB History
-
2024 MLB MVP odds: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani leading the pack
2024 World Series odds: Dodgers stay on course; Red Sox heating up
2024 MLB odds: Paul Skenes takes over as NL ROY favorite; Imanaga drops
recommended
-
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Yankees or Phillies No. 1?
2024 MLB All-Star Game: Voting leaders, rosters, starting lineups
Longest Home Runs in MLB History
-
2024 MLB MVP odds: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani leading the pack
2024 World Series odds: Dodgers stay on course; Red Sox heating up
2024 MLB odds: Paul Skenes takes over as NL ROY favorite; Imanaga drops