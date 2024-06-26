Major League Baseball 2024 MLB trade deadline tracker: Grades, analysis, details on every transaction Published Jun. 26, 2024 2:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

MLB trade season is here!

World Series hopefuls will start loading up for the stretch run and the playoffs, while teams out of contention will target top prospects to help them build for a brighter future.

[Related: MLB Power Rankings, MLB Trade Deadline Rumors]

Which stars and potential October difference-makers could be on the move before the July 30 deadline? Follow every deal here!

ADVERTISEMENT

June 25

Key stats: 7-4, 3.93 ERA, 71.0 IP, 45 strikeouts, 1.211 WHIP

What else is involved: Cash considerations

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball

share