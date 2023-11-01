Major League Baseball 2024 World Series odds: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers favored; Orioles on move Updated Feb. 7, 2024 4:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Pitchers and catchers will begin to report for spring training in just a few days, as MLB's Opening Day is 50 days away.

And with that, odds are on the move for 2024 World Series futures.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves remain the betting favorites to win the World Series, while the Baltimore Orioles have made a big move.

The Dodgers — who signed free agent Shohei Ohtani to the largest contract in North American sports history and recently had left-hander Clayton Kershaw agree to terms — saw their odds remain at +350.

Los Angeles had a busy offseason. In addition to signing Ohtani, it traded for right-hander Tyler Glasnow and signed Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto .

Atlanta's odds remained at +550.

Let's take a look at every team's updated 2024 World Series odds.

ODDS TO WIN 2024 WORLD SERIES:*

Los Angeles Dodgers : +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Atlanta Braves : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Houston Astros : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

New York Yankees : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Texas Rangers : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Baltimore Orioles : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Philadelphia Phillies : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Minnesota Twins : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Toronto Blue Jays : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Seattle Mariners : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

St. Louis Cardinals : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Tampa Bay Rays : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Arizona Diamondbacks : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Chicago Cubs : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

New York Mets : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

San Diego Padres : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Boston Red Sox : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Cincinnati Reds : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

San Francisco Giants : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Detroit Tigers : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Miami Marlins : +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Cleveland Guardians : +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Milwaukee Brewers : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kansas City Royals : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Pittsburgh Pirates : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Los Angeles Angels : +18000 (bet $10 to win $1,810 total)

Washington Nationals : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Chicago White Sox : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Oakland A's : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Colorado Rockies : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

* odds as of 2/7/2024

The Orioles recently acquired 2021 Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes from Milwaukee for two prospects and a draft pick.

As a result, Baltimore's odds moved to +1200 from +1800.

"This seems like the perfect fit at the perfect time, and it sent a shockwave through the baseball world after a quiet few months," FOX Sports MLB analyst Ben Verlander said.

Houston star second baseman Jose Altuve agreed to a five-year, $125 million extension and the Astros' odds inched to +800 from +900.

Did Mookie Betts put an extra target on the Los Angeles Dodgers' back?

Taking a look at the recent past, an early long-shot wager can pay off nicely when it comes to MLB title futures — the eventual champion Rangers were +4500 entering last season.

The Diamondbacks, which fell three wins short of the title, were +12500 entering last season.

Including the Rangers, six of the past seven champions have had preseason odds of +1000 or longer (the 2020 Dodgers at +385 are the exception).

Preseason long-shot bettors had their golden era from 2010-15 when six teams with +2000 odds or longer hoisted the trophy.

2015: Royals (+3300)

2014: Giants (+2500)

2013: Red Sox (+2800)

2012: Giants (+2000)

2011: Cardinals (+2500)

2010: Giants (+2500)

The teams with the shortest preseason odds to win it all since 1985 were the Yankees in 1999 (+200) and 2000 (+250).

The longest shots to win the Fall Classic since 1985 were the 1991 Twins (+8000), 2003 Marlins (+7500), 1987 Twins (+5000) and 2002 Angels (+4000).

Which team do you like to win the next World Series? One of the big dogs in the Braves or Dodgers? Or a long shot? Follow FOX Sports for the latest MLB news.

