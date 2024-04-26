National Football League Panthers owner David Tepper makes news once again on Day 1 of NFL Draft Updated Apr. 26, 2024 5:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Thursday was already going to be a difficult day for the Panthers, knowing they had traded what would end up being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in the deal that got them quarterback Bryce Young last year.

But Carolina owner David Tepper managed to make headlines with another off-the-field gaffe that speaks to his ongoing relationship with Panthers fans as they try to move forward with a new coach and general manager after a 2-15 record last season.

It started with a single tweet, sharing a picture of the marquee outside the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, just a mile down the road from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. "PLEASE LET THE COACH & GM PICK THIS YEAR" read the sign in front of the restaurant. There's nothing that unusual about a little fan grousing, but then the tweet went on to say that Tepper had walked into the restaurant, just hours before the draft, to ask about the sign.

"This is not a joke," the tweet said.

By Friday, a Charlotte TV station had obtained a video clip from the security cameras, showing Tepper walking in to speak with the host, reaching out to take the hat off his head and show it to someone else.

"We have a little bit of a history," said Dave Wohlforth, who has owned the restaurant for 20 years, noting that it's decked out in Carolina colors with Cam Newton jerseys on the wall.

Originally, the marquee messages were directed at the city of Charlotte for never-ending construction on the road the restaurant is on, often referencing local sports teams. Last fall, as the Panthers struggled to the worst record in the NFL, they took aim at Tepper.

"There just couldn't have been too many more bad decisions," Wohlforth said. "There was plenty to talk about. So I had a sign: ‘LEARN FROM JERRY JONES. MEDDLING OWNERS NEVER WIN.’"

He said Tepper had heard about the sign within the first day, and because the owner was on the guest list for a Christmas party at the restaurant, Wohlforth was asked to take it down, and he agreed, though Tepper didn't end up attending the party.

On New Year's Eve, when Tepper made headlines for throwing a drink at a fan during the Panthers' loss at the Jaguars, the marquee came back. "WE LOST SO BAD, TEP ACTUALLY SPILLED HIS DRINK," it said.

Wohlforth said the current sign had been up all week but hadn't generated much attention until Tepper walked into the restaurant on Thursday afternoon. "Until he made it the news," Wohlforth said.

He said his employees weren't aware of who Tepper was when he walked in to ask who was responsible for the sign.

"I thought he was rather gracious," said Wohlforth, noting that Tepper was surprised to see one employee wearing a Philadelphia Eagles hat, taking it off to show someone else before he left. "He shook their hand, smiled and walked out. Nobody would have never known had there not been a random guy on the patio with a Twitter account."

Wolhlforth said his restaurant has always supported the Panthers — the front door is painted Panther blue, a team flag hangs at the front door, with photos and paintings on the wall. He said Matt Rhule and his coaching staff watched the Super Bowl there one year, and they've hosted Newton charity events with Make-a-Wish charities. Baker Mayfield was in the restaurant in 2022 when he found out he was signing with the Rams.

"All these news interviews I'm doing today, I'm not trying to criticize him, as much put my two cents in of, 'Hey, there's a better way,'" he said. "We all want to win here. Five years from now, with a Super Bowl win under our belt, no one's remembering this time. All we're going to remember is how we turned it around. It's never too late to turn over a new leaf."

The Panthers have not issued any statement on Tepper's visit to the restaurant.

