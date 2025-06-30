National Football League 2025 NFL Odds: Book Seeing Action On Both Bills, Ravens Ahead Of Week 1 Tilt Published Jul. 1, 2025 10:21 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL season kicks off in just over two months, and bettors are enthusiastically diving into one of the most exciting matchups of Week 1: Buffalo vs. Baltimore.

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson meet at midfield after the Bills defeated the Ravens in the AFC divisional round last season.

At BetMGM, the Bills are currently 1.5-point favorites over the Ravens, and also at the sportsbook, 90% of the money is on Buffalo -1.5.

However, 78% of the money is on Ravens' moneyline at +105.

Recently, whenever these two squads square off, fans know to circle it on the calendar.

In January, the Bills won a nail-biter, defeating the Ravens 27-25 in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. During Week 4 of the 2024 regular season, the Ravens dominated Buffalo, securing an impressive 35-10 victory.

Speaking of the regular season, when Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faced Bills quarterback Josh Allen during that part of the year, Jackson is 3-0 against the spread (ATS).

With this in mind, let's take a closer look at the Week 1 odds for the matchup at BetMGM as of July 1.

Lamar Jackson came up just shy of winning his third NFL MVP last season. Josh Allen won his first.

RAVENS @ BILLS (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Bills -1.5 (Bills favored to win by 1.5 points or more, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Bills -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Ravens +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

So which team will come out on top?

According to FOX Sports NFL writer Henry McKenna, it won't be the favorites.

"They’re going to get punched in the mouth to start the season," McKenna said about the Bills. "Buffalo beat the Ravens in the divisional round of last season’s playoffs and this will be Baltimore’s revenge. We’ll see a devastatingly sharp and brutal performance from the Ravens."

And McKenna is not the only expert backing the underdog Ravens to come out swinging in the season opener.

"The hard-luck loser of [Week 1] will be the Buffalo Bills," FOX Sports NFL reporter Ralph Vacchiano wrote. "A serious Super Bowl contender who’ll get knocked off at home by the Baltimore Ravens — another serious contender led by the quarterback who should’ve won the MVP last year."

