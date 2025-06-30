National Football League Steelers Add Tone Setter in Jalen Ramsey, But Is He Worth the Money? Published Jul. 1, 2025 11:43 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Versatility, physicality and ball skills have been Jalen Ramsey’s calling cards as an elite defensive player in the NFL for nine seasons.

The Florida State product quickly ascended to one of the top corners in the league early in his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But like other corners late in their careers, Ramsey appears headed toward a transition to playing more in the middle of the field as a safety as he moves to a new team in a blockbuster trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ramsey turns 31 years old in October. According to one wide receivers coach who had to game plan for Ramsey, a move to safety is a natural transition that fits his unique skill set.

"It’s kind of a similar trajectory to where you saw Charles Woodson at the later stages of his career," the wide receivers coach told me. "He kicked inside to nickel and eventually moved to safety, because he was a bigger player with great instincts, ball skills and playmaking ability.

"But just the transition at the top of the routes, the T-steps and all the breaks that they were able to do as young corners, those transitions become a little bit more inefficient as you age. And then the reality is they are calling more holdings and DPI’s (defensive pass interference) than a few years ago, so with Ramsey’s physical style he’s getting called for more penalties. And his foot quickness is dissipating. So, those are the things I see as an aging secondary player. There’s still value there, but what is it?"

Ramsey had 102 coverage snaps at safety or slot cornerback in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins. That's a big jump compared to just eight coverage snaps at those two spots the previous season for the Dolphins in 2023, according to Next Gen Stats.

Jalen Ramsey appears likely to move to safety or play in the slot after mostly playing on the boundary over the last two seasons with the Dolphins. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

During the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl season in 2021, with defensive coordinator Raheem Morris in charge, Ramsey played the versatile "Star" position and was used on 240 snaps at safety or slot cornerback. Ramsey finished that season as a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler.

"Jalen meant the world to our defense as a leader during our Super Bowl run," USC co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson said (Henderson served as the defensive line coach/run game coordinator for the Rams during Ramsey’s time there). "His attention to detail, his above-the-neck approach to the game and the way he prepares is what makes him special. He sees and feels the game in real time and can coach his teammates through what’s happening.

"His physicality allowed us to play him in multiple positions on the field, being able to take advantage of his elite skill set. We matched him on elite tight ends, or to take away a specific receiver and roll coverage opposite of him, because he was that good. … But one of the ultimate traits that you love is his ability to communicate on the field."

Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and defensive-minded head coach Mike Tomlin could look to use Ramsey in a similar manner this season, according to former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck. The Steelers played at least five defensive backs 58.3% of the time in 2024, No. 25 in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats.

"It looks like they are building a team to stop the Cincinnati Bengals," Hasselbeck said on FS1's The Herd. "When I look at them, I feel like they’re coming up with what their identity is going to be. It’s almost like they have confidence in what they have — like what we have can take care of the Baltimore Ravens. Like, we’re good, but I don’t know how we’re going to stop the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I do believe there’s a fear there, like personnel-wise we don’t match up well with them. The Steelers and some other teams that have always been 3-4 defenses — three down linemen, four linebackers – they’re playing more of this 4-2-5, four rushers two inside linebackers and five DBs. … They basically have three corners to go up against Joe Burrow and that three-receiver set. I think that’s a trend league-wide, and certainly the Steelers look like they feel good about that trend as well."

Ramsey helped the Rams slow down Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and the Bengals’ explosive offense in their Super Bowl victory three years ago. He’ll get a chance to do it twice a year now with the Steelers.

Jalen Ramsey was a part of the Rams' effort to slow down the Bengals in their Super Bowl LVI win. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

However, one longtime NFL personnel decision-maker questioned paying Ramsey the $26.6 million in total compensation he’s set to make for the upcoming season, considering his age and the prickly personality Tomlin will have to manage on defense. Tomlin will already have his hands full controlling the mercurial Aaron Rodgers on offense.

Ramsey is the third-highest-paid cornerback and would be the highest-paid safety in the league at that price tag.

"Seems both teams are just rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic," the general manager told me. "Ramsey at safety is intriguing to me, but not at that money. He is still a starting corner but again, his performance will not equal his pay.

"(Minkah) Fitzpatrick is a better safety — younger, cheaper and less drama. I give Miami kudos for rectifying a mistake contract extension from a year ago."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.

