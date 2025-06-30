National Football League Who Won Massive Steelers-Dolphins Trade? Grading Ramsey, Smith for Fitzpatrick Swap Updated Jun. 30, 2025 4:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When you trade for Aaron Rodgers, you know you have a limited window.

And the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to aggressively work to maximize that window, trading with the Miami Dolphins to add corner Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith. Pittsburgh sent safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Miami, while the Steelers will also get a 2027 seventh-round pick back from the Dolphins.

Let's grade the trade for both teams.

Steelers

The Steelers have been active on the trade front this offseason, acquiring wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks and sending wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.

Ramsey, 30, is a seven-time Pro Bowl corner who is among the league’s highest-paid defensive backs. To get him, the Steelers gave up Fitzpatrick, 28, himself a five-time Pro Bowl selection, now returning to the team that drafted him.

Smith, 29, is coming off a career year and Pro Bowl season, catching 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. He will be reunited with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who coached him with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.

It’s been a busy offseason of moving chips to the center of the table for Pittsburgh, trying to make a postseason splash with Rodgers, 42, who said he is likely entering his final NFL season this past week. Head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season, but his teams have also lost their last five playoff games and haven’t won one since the 2017 season.

Ramsey’s addition follows the Baltimore Ravens' signing of veteran corner and two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander after he was cut by the Green Bay Packers. The AFC North looks to be one of the league’s best and most closely contested divisions in 2025, with the Ravens and Steelers trying to hold off the Cincinnati Bengals and all three looking like playoff teams.

Jonnu Smith had a career year in his first and only season with the Dolphins. Now, he heads to Pittsburgh as Aaron Rodgeers gets another weapon. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Grade: A-minus.

Dolphins

Miami is swapping one highly decorated and well-paid defensive back for another.

Fitzpatrick, two years younger than Ramsey, made the Pro Bowl four times in his five seasons in Pittsburgh and will be an upgrade at safety, though there will be a dropoff at corner. Will Fitzpatrick be the ballhawk who led the NFL with six interceptions in 2022, or the guy who totaled one over the last two years?

It’s possible the Dolphins trade to acquire another tight end to offset the loss of Smith, with NFL Media reporting that they're in conversations with multiple teams to replace their Pro Bowler.

Grade: B

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

