National Football League Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Pretty Sure' He'll Retire Following 2025 Season Updated Jun. 24, 2025 2:05 p.m. ET

When Aaron Rodgers finally agreed to a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in June, it was only a one-year deal. It turns out that it will likely be the final contract of Rodgers' historic NFL career.

The new Steelers quarterback is "pretty sure" he will retire following the 2025 NFL season, he told "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.

"That's why we did a one-year deal," Rodgers said. "The Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything. This was really about finishing with a lot of love, fun and peace for the career I've had. I've played 20 freaking years. It's been a long, long run. I've enjoyed it.

"What better place to finish than with one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL, Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and guys in a city that expects you to win?"

Rodgers, who'll turn 42 during the 2025 regular season, previously pontificated retirement during the 2023 offseason. However, he ultimately decided to keep playing, and requested the Green Bay Packers trade him to the New York Jets at the time. Green Bay granted his wish, trading him to New York that offseason.

While Rodgers tore his Achilles in his first game with the Jets in 2023, he didn't seem to seriously contemplate retirement over the last two seasons. Following a disappointing 2024 season, the Jets released Rodgers. After months of speculation and rumors, Rodgers put pen to paper on a deal with the Steelers on June 7.

Rodgers said that he didn't feel like he needed a storybook ending to avenge what's transpired over the last two years.

"I mean, I think it's not really 'can't go out like this,'" Rodgers said. "I love the game, and there's been a beautiful relationship. It was my first love when I was 6 years old, dreaming about playing quarterback, being in the Super Bowl and winning a Super Bowl. I wanted to be all in, and I had so many other things going on in my life that were taking my mind and my energy elsewhere.

"That's why I appreciate how Mike was the entire time, just being able to have those conversations, honest conversations every single week was really meaningful to me. And the way that I was welcomed in was really cool. I wanted to be there for minicamp once I decided I was going to be all in, but I didn't need this. I didn't need it at all.

"I don't feel the need to prove anything to anybody or don't have any chip on my shoulder that I need to hold on to."

After missing the entirety of the 2023 season, Aaron Rodgers had a disappointing 2024 campaign with the Jets. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Rodgers already has a Hall of Fame résumé, with his first 20 seasons in the NFL arguably placing him among the best quarterbacks in league history. His four MVP wins are the second-most in NFL history, trailing just Peyton Manning, and his 10 Pro Bowl nods are tied for the fifth-most among quarterbacks.

Statistically, Rodgers is seventh all-time in passing yards (62,952) and fifth in passing touchdowns (503). He leads all active players in both stats, and has a chance to move into the top-five in all-time passing yards and fourth in all-time passing touchdowns this season. Additionally, Rodgers has the best passer rating (102.6) and interception percentage (1.4%) in NFL history.

Of course, Rodgers also won a Super Bowl during his 18 seasons with the Packers, leading them to victory over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. He also won MVP of that game.

Rodgers hasn't made it back to the Super Bowl since the Packers' victory in the 2010 season. He promised to go all out in 2025 in hopes of trying to get the Steelers there this season.

"I'm in it, and for this year, I'm going to give the Steelers everything that I got and empty the tank and be super comfortable and satisfied with whatever happens," Rodgers said. "Obviously, we dream about playing at the highest level in the biggest games."

Aaron Rodgers statistically became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history during his time with the Packers, leading them to victory in Super Bowl XLV. (Photo by Damian Strohmeyer /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

A pair of the biggest games for the Steelers in 2025 include matchups against Rodgers' former teams. They play the Jets in Week 1 before hosting the Packers in Week 8.

Those matchups will certainly draw a bunch of buzz and attention. But once this season ends, Rodgers is hoping for all of the buzz and attention to go away.

"I don't want the attention. I know that's a narrative out there. When this is all done, it's Keyser Soze, you won't see me," Rodgers said. "I won't be in the public. I don't want to live a public life. That's why it's so strange what's going on right now with my private life, because I don't want to live a life in the public eye. I'm not going to be in the public eye. When this is done, I'm done, and you won't see me. And I'm looking forward to that."

