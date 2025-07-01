National Football League TE Darren Waller Unretires, Gets Traded to Dolphins Updated Jul. 1, 2025 12:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Miami Dolphins have found their Jonnu Smith replacement, calling upon someone who wasn't in the NFL last year to join their roster. Darren Waller will unretire and be traded from the New York Giants to the Dolphins.

Waller, who'll turn 33 in September, announced his retirement from football in June 2024. However, the Giants still owned his rights as he was under contract at the time of his retirement, meaning he'd have to be traded or released to play elsewhere.

The Dolphins are sending a conditional 2026 sixth-round draft pick to the Giants for a 2027 seventh-rounder in order to get the deal done. Waller will also play in Miami on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed. NFL Media first reported the trade.

The Dolphins' move to add Waller came on the heels of their massive trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. Miami shipped Smith, along with cornerback Jalen Ramsey, to Pittsburgh for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in a rare swap involving multiple Pro Bowlers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the years prior to his retirement, Waller had been considered one of the best tight ends in the NFL during his stint with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was named a Pro Bowler and recorded multiple 1,000-yard seasons during his five years with the team.

Waller dealt with hamstring issues the last three years and was limited to 12 games with 52 catches for 552 yards and a touchdown in his one season with the Giants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share