United Football League 2024 UFL Week 5 Prediction, expert pick by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Apr. 26, 2024 6:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Football is back and the UFL is kicking off its inaugural season after the merger of the USFL and XFL in late 2023. I'm glad to be able to get my football betting itch scratched in the spring.

So what happens this season? Can the Birmingham Stallions win a spring football crown for the third season in a row? Or will they be dethroned by a hungrier squad?

I'll be here every week to give you my best UFL bets, so if you are looking to throw down a few bucks on the games, I have you covered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, we went 0-1. Let's get back in the win column in Week 5.

Record

Last Week: 0-1

Season: 1-3-1

San Antonio Brahmas @ Arlington Renegades (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports app)

The Renegades are the lone, winless team in the UFL after losing last week to Houston — the team that I thought was the worst squad in the league. Quarterback Luis Perez is one of the best QBs in the UFL but had his worst game of the season, throwing for just 144 yards.

San Antonio got the win last week under Quinten Dormady, but the offense scored only 19 points as the defense took care of a Michigan offense that lost QB E.J. Perry. San Antonio has had a lot of good fortune this season. That's basically the opposite of what Arlington has experienced all year.

I think this is the week the Renegades finally get a Win.

PICK: Renegades (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .



[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share