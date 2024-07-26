National Football League
Bengals sign UFL Offensive Player of the Year, Battlehawks WR Hakeem Butler
National Football League

Bengals sign UFL Offensive Player of the Year, Battlehawks WR Hakeem Butler

Updated Jul. 26, 2024 4:55 p.m. ET

The Cincinnati Bengals signed 2024 UFL Offensive Player of the Year and former St. Louis Battlehawks standout receiver Hakeem Butler on Friday, the team announced.

Butler, who played two seasons with the Battlehawks, led the UFL in receiving yards (652) and yards per catch (14.5) during the 2024 regular season. He also finished with the fourth-most receptions (45), tied for the second-most receiving scores (five) and the seventh-most all-purpose yards.

Butler, who was one of only two receivers to have multiple 100-yard receiving games, was responsible for two of the league's top three receiving performances (147 and 134 yards) this season. What's more, his two touchdown receptions in each of those games also tied him for most receiving scores in a regular-season game, and his 80-yard touchdown vs. the DC Defenders was the second-longest play from scrimmage during the regular season.

Butler, 28, was also an All-XFL player during the 2023 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Butler, a fourth-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 out of Iowa State, caught 101 passes for 2,015 yards and 16 touchdowns across his final two seasons as a starter with the Cyclones. He had a brief stint on the Carolina Panthers' practice squad before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as a tight end in 2020. He made two appearances for Philly but never caught a pass. 

Butler signed with the Canadian Football League in 2022 before joining the XFL in 2023 and most recently spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers last summer before his second stint with the Battlehawks.

The move comes in the wake of superstar wideout Ja’Marr Chase sitting out of practice for the second consecutive day.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
United Football League
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Which QB would be drafted No. 1: Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence or Andrew Luck?

Which QB would be drafted No. 1: Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence or Andrew Luck?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes