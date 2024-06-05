2024 UFL Awards: All-Offense, All-Defense and All-Special Teams
With the UFL's inaugural regular season coming to a close, it's time to honor those who stood out above the rest in 2024.
The awards for Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and MVP, among others, will come later. We also still have the postseason to play, and there will be plenty of NFL scouts watching the action as they seek out talent to snatch up for the fall.
[NFL scouts will have their eyes on these players during the UFL playoffs]
In the meantime, let's get to the awards!
Today, we're honoring the best of the best at every position, with our All-UFL teams on offense, defense and special teams.
ALL-UFL OFFENSE
QB: Adrian Martinez, Birmingham Stallions
RB: Jacob Saylors, St. Louis Battlehawks
WRs: Hakeem Butler, Battlehawks; Daewood Davis, Memphis Showboats; Marcus Simms, Michigan Panthers
TE: Jace Sternberger, Stallions
OG: Zack Johnson, Stallions; Kohl Levao, San Antonio Brahmas
C: Mike Panasiuk, Battlehawks
OT: Jaryd Jones-Smith, Battlehawks; Bobby Evans, Renegades
ALL-UFL DEFENSE
DL: Carlos Davis, Stallions; Daniel Wise, Panthers
Edge/OLB: Breeland Speaks, Panthers; Chris Odom, Houston Roughnecks
LB: Tavante Beckett, Brahmas; Willie Harvey, Battlehawks
CB: Deandre Baker, DC Defenders; Nate Brooks, Panthers; Ajene Harris, Renegades
S: Kai Nacua, Panthers; AJ Thomas, Stallions
ALL-UFL SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Jake Bates, Panthers
P: Marquette King, Renegades
LS: Jordan Ober, Panthers
Returner: Chris Rowland, Defenders
