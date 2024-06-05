United Football League 2024 UFL Awards: All-Offense, All-Defense and All-Special Teams Updated Jun. 5, 2024 3:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the UFL's inaugural regular season coming to a close, it's time to honor those who stood out above the rest in 2024.

The awards for Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and MVP, among others, will come later. We also still have the postseason to play, and there will be plenty of NFL scouts watching the action as they seek out talent to snatch up for the fall.

In the meantime, let's get to the awards!

Today, we're honoring the best of the best at every position, with our All-UFL teams on offense, defense and special teams.

ALL-UFL OFFENSE

QB: Adrian Martinez, Birmingham Stallions

RB: Jacob Saylors, St. Louis Battlehawks

WRs: Hakeem Butler, Battlehawks; Daewood Davis, Memphis Showboats; Marcus Simms, Michigan Panthers

TE: Jace Sternberger, Stallions

OG: Zack Johnson, Stallions; Kohl Levao, San Antonio Brahmas

C: Mike Panasiuk, Battlehawks

OT: Jaryd Jones-Smith, Battlehawks; Bobby Evans, Renegades

ALL-UFL DEFENSE

DL: Carlos Davis, Stallions; Daniel Wise, Panthers

Edge/OLB: Breeland Speaks, Panthers; Chris Odom, Houston Roughnecks

LB: Tavante Beckett, Brahmas; Willie Harvey, Battlehawks

CB: Deandre Baker, DC Defenders; Nate Brooks, Panthers; Ajene Harris, Renegades

S: Kai Nacua, Panthers; AJ Thomas, Stallions

ALL-UFL SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Jake Bates, Panthers

P: Marquette King, Renegades

LS: Jordan Ober, Panthers

Returner: Chris Rowland, Defenders

