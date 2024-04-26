National Football League
Falcons notified Kirk Cousins of Michael Penix Jr. pick while on the clock
National Football League

Falcons notified Kirk Cousins of Michael Penix Jr. pick while on the clock

Updated Apr. 26, 2024 12:37 a.m. ET

The Atlanta Falcons appeared to solve their quarterback problem when they signed veteran Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract with the first two years and $90 million guaranteed.

So just about everyone in the NFL world was shocked when the Falcons took Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft — including Cousins. 

Michael Penix Jr. STUNS NFL Draft, 6 QBs drafted in first round - Dave Helman | NFL on FOX Pod

Michael Penix Jr. STUNS NFL Draft, 6 QBs drafted in first round - Dave Helman | NFL on FOX Pod

Cousins was reportedly blindsided by the Falcons' decision. The team never gave him an indication they were considering a quarterback with their first-round pick until they called him while they were on the clock and about to submit the pick. Various reports described Cousins' response to the news as "stunned," "shocked" and "disappointed" as well as "inherent frustration and confusion" that the pick was not used to improve the projected 2024 Falcons roster but instead pick his eventual replacement.

Cousins' agent Mike McCartney went on the record with multiple outlets, including ESPN and NFL Media, to confirm that Cousins had no idea of the Falcons' plans until they called him, but the 35-year-old quarterback "understands the business of football" and "is ready to move forward" with his new team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most mock drafts had Atlanta taking a defensive player, such as Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner, who instead went to the Minnesota Vikings — Cousins' old team — at No. 17. The Falcons' young offensive core is well-regarded, including running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts, and the team's defense saw improvement in 2023 as well. That makes the Falcons a trendy pick to win the NFC South and return to the NFL Playoffs in 2024 regardless of what they did in this year's draft.

Still, the decision to spend nearly $100 million in guaranteed money on a veteran quarterback, then immediately draft a rookie at the exact same position, is one virtually nobody expected out of the Falcons this offseason. Especially not that $100 million veteran quarterback.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Atlanta Falcons
Kirk Cousins
Michael Penix Jr.
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Draft: 6 QBs go in top 13, Jets trade up in Joel Klatt's mock draft

2024 NFL Draft: 6 QBs go in top 13, Jets trade up in Joel Klatt's mock draft

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes