United Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's UFL Week 5 picks Updated Apr. 26, 2024 6:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 5 of the UFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the UFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It's that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on UFL Week 5 on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS?

Marcus Simms, Jontre Kirklin, Deon Cain, Kelvin Harmon

The return of Adrian Martinez to the Birmingham offense is a good thing for all involved. The unit has looked more potent under Martinez and that means Deon Cain should have a big night. I’d be a little concerned with Marcus Simms this week as Michigan has a quarterback change of its own, albeit for injury.

Prediction: Deon Cain

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

Michigan Panthers, Memphis Showboats, St. Louis Battlehawks, DC Defenders

I like DC to pull the small upset this week off the near miss vs Birmingham last week. Some teams may react negatively and let that loss beat them twice, but I think DC has the makeup to bounce back in a big way with another top opponent this week. Despite the injury at QB, I do think Michigan still has enough to beat Memphis, which has just looked lost offensively.

Prediction: DC, St. Louis, Michigan, Memphis

3. Which of the following will have the highest YARDAGE TOTAL in Week 5?

Memphis' Total Yards; Arlington's Team Passing Yards; D. Sheperd's All-Purpose Yards; Stallions' Team Rushing Yards

While it's tempting to go with Darrius Shepherd and his all-purpose ability, I’m going to go with Arlington Pass Yards. Luis Perez didn't have the best game last week, and I don't expect he’ll struggle like that two weeks in a row.

Prediction: Arlington's Team Passing Yards

4. Will there be more TOUCHDOWNS or successful FIELD GOALS in Week 5?

More touchdowns OR More Field Goals OR Tie?

Talk about a complete coin flip. More TD or More FG? While there’s been a kicking renaissance this season with tremendous accuracy, I’ll go with touchdowns. I think the matchups this week lead to teams finishing drives and not settling for three points.

Prediction: More Touchdowns

5. Order the QBs by who will have the most COMPLETIONS.

Luis Perez, Reid Sinnett, Jordan Ta'amu, Case Cookus

As mentioned above, I think Perez will bounce back from his worst game of the season. Ta’amu will need to be at his best for the Defenders to pull off the upset. And yeah, it's hard to be full of optimism right now for Cookus. Memphis is feeling the blues indeed.

Prediction: Luis Perez, Jordan Ta'amu, Reid Sinnett, Cookus

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

San Antonio Brahmas — Win by 3 points or more OR Arlington Renegades — Win, or lose by 2 points or fewer

Arlington hasn’t won a game yet, but one has to think the poor luck in close games will turn at some point. The Renegades have dropped their last three by a combined ten points. The Brahmas have been a tough out this year, but I think the Renegades get in the win column here.

Prediction: Arlington Renegades — Win, or lose by 2 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Arlington 27, San Antonio 20

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .



