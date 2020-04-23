Packers all-time tournament: 1960’s run ends as Favre, 1996 move onto title game

It might have been apparent that the magical run of the 10th-seeded 1060 Green Bay team would come to an end in the all-time Packers tournament in the first quarter in its matchup with third-seeded 1996.

On its opening drive, 1960, which already had sprung two upsets in the tourney, drove to the 1996 9-yard line. On fourth-and-1, ’60 went for it and tried a little surprise. Instead of running it, Bart Starr faked the handoff and tried to hit Boyd Dowler but he just overthrew the wide receiver.

On the ensuing possession, Brett Favre — sparked by completions of 20 and 22 yards to Robert Brooks — led the 1996 team down the field, culminating in a 1-yard plunge by Edgar Bennett. ’96 had the mometum and, as it turned out, the game, marching to a relatively easy 26-7 victory.

Next up for the 1996 Packers are top-seeded 1962 in the tournament championship.

1996 extended its lead in the second quarter when Favre scrambled for a 17-yard score. On 1960’s first play after the TD, Bart Starr threw an interception, setting up ’96 with the ball at the 26, where it eventually settled for a Chris Jacke field goal.

But a 17-0 lead proved to be way too much to overcome as the ’96 Packers ground out the clock — Favre only had 15 pass attempts — and 1960 struggled to move the ball (290 total yards).

The 1960 defense did hold 1996 out of the end zone in the second half, but Jacke hit three field goals to add to the mounting — and what proved to be insurmountable — deficit.

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE 1st Quarter 96 GB 0:28 TD Edgar Bennett 1 yd. run (Jacke kick) 0-7 2nd Quarter 96 GB 7:55 TD Brett Favre 17 yd. run (Jacke kick) 0-14 96 GB 3:40 FG Chris Jacke 23 yds. 0-17 3rd Quarter 1960 6:41 TD Paul Hornung 1 yd. run (Hornung kick) 7-17 96 GB 2:27 FG Chris Jacke 41 yds. 7-20 4th Quarter 96 GB 12:56 FG Chris Jacke 27 yds. 7-23 96 GB 0:24 FG Chris Jacke 32 yds. 7-26