National Football League Commanders 53-man roster projection: RB, DL positions are bright spots Published Aug. 24, 2023 12:33 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The sneaky secret of the Washington Commanders is they're really not a bad team. Despite their mediocre record the last few years, there is plenty of talent on the roster.

What they don't have much of, though, is depth.

That could make for some very interesting decisions as Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew cut their roster down from 90 to 53 next week. They have a few positions where they're going to need extra bodies. And there are a few positions where they clearly just don't have enough.

A lot can change in their preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night. But for now, here's a look at the Commanders' projected final 53:

ADVERTISEMENT

Quarterbacks (2): Sam Howell, Jacoby Brissett

There was never any real drama at this position as long as Howell showed competence this summer, which he obviously did. And Brissett has long been set as Howell's backup and insurance policy. The Commanders do seem to like Jake Fromm, a former fifth-round pick who is on his third team in three seasons. Do they like him enough to use a roster spot on him? They kept three quarterbacks last year — Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke and Howell — for obvious reasons: They weren't going to waive Howell. This year there's probably no need to be so protective. Fromm isn't likely to be claimed off waivers. They can very likely bring him back for the practice squad.

Running backs (4): Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson, Jonathan Williams, Chris Rodriguez

The top two are set and will be key parts of the offense. Rodriguez, a sixth-round rookie, has impressed offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy this summer and there's a chance he could find a role in the offense at some point. Williams probably was ripe to be pushed during training camp, especially if ex-Chief Derrick Gore had shown a little more. But Rivera likes Williams, who is strong and fast and can be relied upon if he's needed.

Biggest takeaway from Commanders snapping Ravens 24-game preseason win streak

Wide receivers (7): Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Dynami Brown, Daz Milne, Kazmeir Allen, Byron Pringle

This is a tough position to handicap because only the first four on the list are really set. Also, with McLaurin now dealing with a turf toe and the Commanders holding their breath that he'll be ready for the opener, they might need to keep a seventh receiver around. The shifty Allen, an undrafted free agent out of UCLA , looks like he'll be the punt returner. That could make Milne expendable, though he can be a solid receiver. Pringle spent four years in Kansas City with Bieniemy, which gives him value. Tinsley, an undrafted rookie out of Penn State who has impressed in practice, is probably headed to the practice squad.

Tight ends (3): Logan Thomas, Cole Turner, John Bates

There are definite issues with the 32-year-old Thomas who has missed much of the summer with a calf injury. Unless it's more serious than they're letting on he'll make the final roster. But if that's going to be a lingering issue they might have to keep more than three tight ends. That would open things up for veteran Alex Armah, a versatile fullback/tight end/H-Back who could add some interesting things to the offense in a very limited capacity.

Offensive line (10): Charles Leno, Saahdiq Charles, Nick Gates, Sam Cosmi, Andrew Wylie, Cornelius Lucas, Tyler Larsen, Ricky Stromberg, Chris Paul, Braeden Daniels

This unit has been very spotty, there are injury concerns, and they've got plenty of questions about the starters, which almost certainly means they'll keep 10 so they have a full arsenal of backups. If anyone's job is in jeopardy it could be the 32-year-old Larsen's if the coaches want to go with one of the younger kids or if they're more comfortable with veteran guard Aaron Monteiro. That seems unlikely, though, especially with Larsen's ability to play center and the Commanders' need for depth at that spot.

Commanders players 'concerned' with Eric Bieniemy's coaching style

Defensive line (10): Montez Sweat, Chase Young, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, John Ridgeway, Phidarian Mathis, James Smith-Williams, Efe Obada, K.J.Henry, Andre Jones

They are so deep here and they seem determined to keep rookies like Henry and Jones, which means there are probably very few roster spots available on the line. In fact, there could be only one spot that's really available, in a battle that might come down to the 31-year-old Obada and the 27-year-old Toohill. Give the edge to Obada in both his experience and his production. He did have four sacks last year and the coaches know he can help in a reserve or rotational role.

Linebackers (4): Jamin Davis, Cody Barton, Khaleke Hudson, David Mayo

These four are probably a lock and it's hard to imagine the Commanders keeping a fifth with the way they scheme their defense and how infrequently they use a third linebacker. If they do keep a fifth it would probably be Milo Eifler, who can also help on special teams. The coaches seem to like Hudson's improvement so Eifler probably won't push him out of the fourth spot.

Cornerbacks (6): Kendall Fuller, Benjamin St-Juste, Emmanuel Forbes, Quan Martin, Danny Johnson, Rachad Wildgoose

Another position by complicated by injury after Johnson was slammed to the turf by Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in a joint practice last week and injured his rotator cuff. That possibly could open up a spot for Christian Holmes, a seventh-round pick from a year ago who has gotten a long look this summer. Wildgoose hasn't been particularly impressive, but the coaches seem to trust him and he was a starter in the second preseason game, which was probably telling.

Safeties (4): Kamren Curl, Darrick Forrest, Percy Butler, Jeremy Reaves

This group is set in stone as long as everyone stays healthy. Reaves, of course, makes it for his all-pro special teams play. But Martin, who is listed as a cornerback, is more likely to be worked into the safety rotation. Between Curl and Martin they've got two defensive backs they trust to play all over the defensive backfield — safety, outside corner and the slot. It gives defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio a lot to work with.

Specialists (3): K Joey Slye, P Tress Way, LS Camaron Cheeseman

Slye officially won the kicking job over the weekend, ending the very minimal uncertainty there. Way dealt with some lower back issues, but seems OK now. So this trio is all set.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Washington Commanders

share