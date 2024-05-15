National Football League
2024 NFL schedule release videos: Chargers, Patriots, Cowboys among those going viral
2024 NFL schedule release videos: Chargers, Patriots, Cowboys among those going viral

Updated May. 15, 2024 10:18 p.m. ET

The 2024 NFL schedule has officially been released, and fans know that that means — it's time to dive into the most creative unveilings from their favorite teams' social media arms.

The Tennessee Titans went back to the "fan-on-the-street" formula that went viral last year, while just about everyone in the NFL caught a stray in the Los Angeles Chargers' hilarious "Sims" video. The Atlanta Falcons also went the video-game route, honoring the classic "NFL Street."

Other teams opted for celebrity cameos. The Dallas Cowboys prank-called fans of their opponents — including some famous ones — with quarterback Dak Prescott, Hall of Fame wide receiver (and FS1's "Undisputed" personality) Michael Irvin, rapper Post Malone and even team owner Jerry Jones getting in on the action. 

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers had some of their top current players, including quarterback Jordan Love, judge a talent show that featured cameos from rapper, Packers superfan and "Undisputed" contributor Lil' Wayne, as well as FOX Sports' Erin Andrews

The Chicago Bears stuck with a pop-culture theme for the second year in a row, opting for a classic high-school movie vibe to unveil the slate for No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams' rookie season. And film buffs will no doubt pick up on the references made in the New England Patriots' parody of Boston-based classic "Good Will Hunting", this one starring Patriots legends and FOX Sports NFL analysts Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.

2024 NFL schedule release: Win-loss predictions, analysis for every team

Check out the schedule-release videos that had the internet buzzing below!

Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans

Dallas Cowboys

Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears

New England Patriots

Cleveland Browns

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

New Orleans Saints

