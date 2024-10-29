National Football League Tom Brady's 3 stars of Week 8, including Browns' Jameis Winston Updated Oct. 29, 2024 9:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 8 of the NFL season is in the books, which means it's time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to name his latest 3 Stars of The Week .

At the end of each week throughout the regular season, Brady will choose three players whose performances stood out to him the most. Brady also selects his power rankings of the Top 5 teams in the NFL every week and chooses one player from each game he broadcasts this season as his LFG Player of the Game . Here's his latest 3 Stars of the Week:

Tom Brady’s 3 Stars of Week 8: Jameis Winston, George Kittle, Kalif Raymond | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Check out how Brady's 3 Stars of Week 8 performed, with the GOAT's full analysis below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 8 stats: Completed 17 of 41 passes for 334 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 115.3 passer rating in 29-24 win against the Baltimore Ravens

Brady's thoughts: "Jameis Winston was back to eating Ws in his first start with the Browns. He threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Cedric Tillman with less than a minute to go. What a huge win over the Ravens. He threw for 334 yards with three touchdowns and no picks.

"Let's see how he follows up that performance against the Chargers and Jim Harbaugh this week."

[ More from Tom Brady ]

Week 8 stats: Six receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown in 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys

Brady's thoughts: "How about George Kittle on National Tight Ends Day? No, Gronk, it's not ‘National Tight Ends birthday.' But look, it's fitting that this is the first time a tight end has been on this list. George had six catches, 128 yards, one tuddie. He led all tight ends in receiving yards this week.

"George has been so much fun to watch this year. I've seen it live. Go enjoy the bye week, George! I'll see the Niners in Tampa in Week 10."

Week 8 stats: Two receptions, 14 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown, 190 punt return yards, one punt return touchdown in 52-14 win over Tennessee Titans

Brady's thoughts: "Kalif Raymond is my last star of the week and certainly not the least. He had a great day against the Titans on Sunday. He had a 90-yard punt return, taking it to the house! He caught a touchdown pass. What a performance. It seemed like every time he touched the ball he was making a play. He was a huge reason why the Lions were able to put up 52 points.

"I can't wait to watch the Lions and the Packers at Lambeau on Sunday. Let's see who brings it in Week 9 and earns my Three Star Player of the Week."

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share