2024 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
2024 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch

Published May. 16, 2024 9:22 a.m. ET

NFL Thanksgiving games are an annual tradition — and NFL fans will be treated to a juicy triple-header in 2024.

Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s NFL Thanksgiving Day games, including teams, times and TV channels.

2024 NFL Thanksgiving Day Game Schedule

Thanksgiving weekend will also feature a Black Friday game this year.

How to watch 2024 NFL Thanksgiving games

Where can I watch the NFL Thanksgiving games? What channel will they be on?

As always, the Thanksgiving Day games will be spread across different networks — FOX, CBS and NBC.

How can I stream the NFL Thanksgiving Day games or watch them without cable?

Streaming services that carry FOX, NBC and CBS like YouTube TV or Fubo can be used to stream the games. You can also stream FOX games on FoxSports.com or the FOX Sports app.

NBC games can be streamed on Peacock and CBS games can be streamed Paramount+.

How can I watch the NFL Thanksgiving games for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX, NBC or CBS for free.

What NFL teams play on Thanksgiving this year?

As usual, the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys will be playing on Thanksgiving. The Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins will join them.

