Best and worst NBA Over/ Under and against the spread teams

Now that NBA All-Star Weekend has passed, we're officially in the second half of the season.

And now it's crunch time.

The most competitive squads will put forth their best efforts to ensure they snag playoff berths. And save for those pesky load management nights, superstars will certainly be bringing their A-games at every turn as they hustle to earn MVP honors.

But what about bettors? How does the tipping off of the second half of the season affect those folks who've been wagering on hoops for the last several months?

The Celtics have the best straight-up (SU) record in the Association, but are they good for bettors against the spread (ATS)? The Rockets, on the other hand, have only notched 13 wins this year. But has Houston yielded a return on investment when it comes to the spread or even the Over/Under?

From their records against the spread (ATS) to how they've fared when it comes to the Over/Under (O/U), we broke down the numbers from a betting perspective.

Here's a look at which NBA teams have put some bucks in bettors' pockets so far this season with insights from FOX Sports Research.

Best and Worst Against the Spread

So which squad is leading the pack when it comes to covering the number? The surprising team with the best record against the spread so far this season is the Oklahoma City Thunder. Though the Thunder's SU record falls into the bottom half of the league, their 35-21-2 record ATS is the best in the NBA.

Between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's elite scoring and Josh Giddey's active rebounding and inbounds passing, OKC has covered 62.5% of its matchups this season. So while betting on the Thunder SU with their 28-30 overall record has been a losing proposition, taking them to cover all season long has been profitable.

Rounding out the top five teams ATS are Philadelphia (34-23-1), Milwaukee (32-23-3), Utah (33-26-2) and Denver (33-26-1). Additionally, those four squads currently have overall winning records. So wagering on that bunch has been positive SU and ATS.

When it comes to the bottom feeders of betting, we've got Charlotte (25-33-2), Houston (23-33-2), San Antonio (24-36), Dallas (22-36-3) and Miami (21-35-3). Of those five franchises, Dallas might be the most interesting.

The Mavericks are led by Luka Doncic — one of the NBA's most dynamic players who's also near the top of the MVP odds board. But Luka's heroics haven't been enough to save the Mavs from an abysmal ATS record. They cover just 36% of their contests. However, with Kyrie Irving in the Big D playing Robin to Luka, could the Mavericks turn it around in the second half and make bettors believe? Definitely a team to keep an eye on in the second half of the season.

Best and Worst Over/Under Teams

Whether it's winning championships or boasting record-breaking shooters, Golden State will always find a way to be relevant. And in this down season, where they're currently the No. 10 seed in the West, that still remains true because the Warriors are the best team when it comes to hitting the Over.

When Steve Kerr & Co. take the court, their contests have hit the Over 61.4% of the time. So, while betting on them to make the postseason with their 29-30 record might be risky, taking them to eclipse the point total each night has been a safe wager thus far.

Finishing out the top five in this category are the Spurs (58.6%), 76ers (57.9%), Thunder (56.9%) and the Raptors (56.7%).

On the opposite end of the spectrum are teams that have hit the Under more often than not so far this season. The Chicago Bulls lead the charge there. The Under has hit in 57.6% of their games. So the trends for the Bulls and their 26-33 record this season have been losing and going under the point total. Sorry, Bulls fans.

Which teams are keeping Chicago company in the Under category?

The other top five squads in this group are the Clippers (55.7%), Grizzlies (55.4%), Heat (54.2%) and Cavaliers (53.2%). And note: It might be worth keeping an eye on the Clippers to see if the trend heads a different direction now that they've added Russell Westbrook to the roster. Love him or hate him, Westbrook always brings energy to every game. Now, will that translate to points in the team's remaining games? Buckle up for what should be a fun ride.

