2023 NBA title odds: Updated championship futures after trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline came and went with plenty of action, most notably star Kevin Durant getting traded to the Phoenix Suns . With big names changing squads, and teams having about two dozen games remaining in the regular season, it's time to take another look at the championship odds.

The Boston Celtics are the current betting favorites to win it all at FOX Bet (+300, bet $10 to win $40 total). The C's are looking to break their tie with the Los Angeles Lakers by claiming the 18th NBA title in franchise history.

The Milwaukee Bucks currently sit tied for second on the title odds board at +450. Can Giannis Antetokounmpo bring the Bucks their second NBA title in three seasons and third overall in franchise history?

Will the recent blockbuster trade for Durant lift the Suns to their first NBA title? The trade drastically shifted the team's championship odds last week to the current +450.

Or can LeBron James put a possible crowning achievement on his career by rallying the Lakers to their 18th title?

Let's dive into the post-trade deadline updated championship futures for all teams, with odds via FOX Bet.

2022-23 NBA title odds (via FOX Bet)*

Boston Celtics +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Milwaukee Bucks +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Phoenix Suns +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Denver Nuggets +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

LA Clippers +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Philadelphia 76ers +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Golden State Warriors +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Dallas Mavericks +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Memphis Grizzlies +2000 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Los Angeles Lakers +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Miami Heat +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

New Orleans Pelicans +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Sacramento Kings +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Atlanta Hawks +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Brooklyn Nets +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Toronto Raptors +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

New York Knicks +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760 total)

Minnesota Timberwolves +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Chicago Bulls +27500 (bet $10 to win $2,760 total)

Portland Trail Blazers : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Utah Jazz +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Indiana Pacers +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

San Antonio Spurs +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Houston Rockets +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Detroit Pistons +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Charlotte Hornets +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Orlando Magic +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Washington Wizards +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Oklahoma City Thunder +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

*Odds as of 2/15/2023

The Suns made the biggest move at the trade deadline by acquiring Durant, but FOX Bet sports trader Henrique Tartaro said there was a reason why the Celtics stood pat last week. They think they've already got a roster that can win it all.

"I believe that after last season, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are not letting the title slip away this time," Tartaro said.

The oddsmaker said an intriguing team that might be worth a sprinkle is the Philadelphia 76ers, who have a dominant inside/outside game with Joel Embiid and James Harden. The Sixers are currently in the rearview mirror of the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics (three games back), but that presents some betting value.

"They are +1400 at the moment for the championship," Tartaro said. "If you believe in weird coincidences, Philadelphia reached the finals in the MLS, MLB and NFL, so why not the NBA as well?"

What about some of the longer shots? Can Steph Curry win his fifth NBA title with the Warriors despite his injury issues? Or can King James beat Chef Curry to five individual NBA titles?

"I don't think this year he (Curry) can pull it off again, but one thing I've learned is never to doubt him or the King," Tartaro stated.

PICK: Celtics (+300 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $40 total) to win NBA title

LONG-SHOT PICK: 76ers (+1400 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $150 total) to win NBA title

So, who are you throwing some money on to win it all? The NBA postseason will be here before we know it, so it's time to get your bets in at FOX Bet!

