National Basketball Association NBA All-Star highlights: 3-Point Contest; Team Jazz wins Skills Challenge 17 mins ago

NBA All-Star Weekend 2023 continues Saturday with some of the game's top players showcasing their athletic ability.

The Skills Challenge, followed by the 3-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest, all take place Saturday evening at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

For the second straight year, the Skills Challenge pitted three teams of three players (Team Rooks, Team Jazz and Team Antetokounmpos) against each other, with Team Jazz coming out victorious.

The 3-Point Contest featured eight of the game's best shooters, including All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard . Finally, the highly anticipated Slam Dunk Contest will close out NBA All-Star Saturday.

Here are the top moments!

3-Point Contest

There were five ball racks around the 3-point arc for a total of 27 balls and a time limit of 70 seconds to shoot them all.

Jayson Tatum , Tyrese Haliburton , Buddy Hield , Tyler Herro , Julius Randle , Kevin Huerter , Lauri Markkanen and Damian Lillard took part in the event, in that order.

The first-round scores were as follows: Tatum (20 points), Haliburton (31), Hield (23), Herro (16), Randle (13), Huerter (8), Markkanen (20) and Lillard (26).

The three players with the highest score after the first round — Haliburton, Hield and Lillard — advanced to the championship round. In the final round, the player with the lowest score — Hield — will shoot first, and the player with the highest score at the end of the round will win.

Skills Challenge

The three teams that took part in this year's contest were: Team Rooks (Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, Jabari Smith Jr.), Team Jazz (Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton) and Team Antetokounmpos (Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday — filing in for an injured Giannis Antetokounmpo).

The Skills Challenge consisted of three rounds: relay, passing and shooting. The winning team from each round received challenge points, and the team with the most points after the three rounds — Team Jazz — was the overall winner.

Round 1: Team Relay

Team Antetokounmpos went first, finishing the course in 1:23. Team Rooks was next, completing the course 8.9 seconds faster than the Milwaukee Bucks trio and Team Jazz, which went third, earning 100 challenge points in the process.

Round 2: Team Passing

Team Antetokounmpos was up first, earing 84 points (42 Holiday, 26 Alex, 16 Thanasis), followed by Team Rooks, which grabbed just 78 points (32 Banchero, 26 Ivey, 20 Smith).

Last but not least, Team Jazz secured the win, earning 100 challenge points in the process, with 88 total points (40 Kessler, 34 Sexton, 14 Clarkson).

Round 3: Team Shooting

It was a rough round for Team Antetokounmpos, which went first and earned just eight points in one minute. Team Rooks was next, scoring a mere three points. Up third was Team Jazz, which won the round with 13 total points.

Team Jazz earned 200 points with the shooting-round win, bringing its final score to 300 challenge points, defeating Team Rooks (100 challenge points) and Team Antetokounmpos (0 challenge points) in the Kia Skills Challenge.

Slam Dunk Contest

Trey Murphy III , Kenyon Martin Jr ., Jericho Sims and Mac McClung will take part in the event.

There are two rounds in the dunk contests with five judges — Jamal Crawford, Lisa Leslie, Karl Malone, Harold Miner and Dominique Wilkins — scoring each dunk. The average of the five will be the individual dunk score.

Each player will get two dunk scores over two rounds. The two players with the highest composite scores between their first and second dunks advance to the final round. The two players who advance will then have two dunks in the final round and will have the same rules as the previous round. The player with the best score will win.

