National Basketball Association NBA All-Star Weekend highlights: Celebrity Game, Rising Stars top plays 8 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NBA All-Star weekend is here!

The festivities are already underway with the Celebrity All-Star Game and Rising Stars Challenge taking place on Friday.

In the Celebrity All-Star Game, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf dazzled to win MVP and help Team Dwayne beat Team Ryan, 81-78. There was some controversy at the end of the game when WWE wrestler The Miz hit a 3-pointer that would've tied the game. However, he got the shot off late, giving Team Dwayne the win.

In the Rising Stars Challenge, Pau Gasol's team emerged victorious in the four-team tournament. Gasol's team beat Joakim Noah's team, 25-20, in the final when Jose Alvarado hit a 3-pointer to reach the 25-point threshold. Gasol, Noah and Deron Williams each drafted from a pool of the top 21 rookies and second-year players to fill out their respective seven-man squads, while Jason Terry is coached a squad consisting of prospects from the G League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the top highlights from Friday's festivities!

Rising Stars Challenge

Murphy on the move

Trey Murphy gave fans a little preview of what's to come in the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday by throwing down a hard dunk in Friday's challenge.

Jose hooping

Jose Alvarado saw his Pelicans teammate take flight earlier and decided to score a bit himself. He scored nine straight points for Team Pau.

Nasty pass from Nembhard

Andrew Nembhard threw a behind-the-back pass to Alvarado to help inch Team Pau close to a win.

Keegan calls it!

Keegan Murray helped Team Pau reach the 40-point target score to help Team Pau beat Team Deron and move to the final.

Giddey gives

Josh Giddey dished out a bounce pass assist to Evan Mobley to help Team Joakim expand its lead over Team Jason and the G Leaguers. He did it while mic'd up, too.

Mac on the move

Mac McClung showed his moves on the fast break to help the G Leagues cut into the lead.

Jumpman Jeremy

Jeremy Sochan got all the way up for a dunk to help Team Joakim expand its lead late.

Grimes says that's game

Quentin Grimes ended it by making a pullup 3-pointer to send Team Joakim to the final.

Scottie slam!

Scottie Barnes turned a casual drive to the rim into a hard dunk to help give Team Pau an early lead in the final.

Alvarado lets them hear it

While on the mic, Alvarado said he was going to drive to the rim. He did that and made the bucket to help Team Pau.

Quentin cookin'

Grimes scored 12 of Team Joakim's first 16 points in the final to help the matchup stay close.

Alvarado ends it

Alvarado found the ball and quickly got a shot up to end the game and give Team Pau the title.

Celebrity All-Star Game

DK dropping dunks

The star receiver showcased his hops early in Friday's game.

Simu shooting from deep!

Actor Simu Liu drained a 4-pointer to help Team Dwyane early.

Who is that officiating?

Former NBA player turned broadcaster Richard Jefferson helped officiate the game in the second quarter when it became a six-on-six matchup.

Don't get fined Giannis!

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was an assistant coach for Team Dwyane, criticized Jefferson's officiating with some choice words, negatively comparing him to a certain NBA ref.

Calvin can dunk too.

NFL Hall of Fame Calvin Johnson showed Metcalf that he can go toe-for-toe with him.

Surprise additions

Former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer joined Team Dwyane for the second half while Jefferson traded his whistle for a jersey to join Team Ryan.

The former players still got it

Boozer played some lockdown defense and Jefferson also dunked to the surprise of fans at Friday's game.

DK still dunking, but Albert Pujols has something to say about it

Metcalf continued to show his athleticism late, throwing down a pair of dunks. Meanwhile, the recently retired MLB legend helped Team Ryan remain in the game.

The Miz makes it! But it doesn't count.

The Miz nearly sent the game to overtime, but his shot was just a bit late.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more