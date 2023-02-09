National Basketball Association NBA Buyout Tracker: Where will John Wall, Russell Westbrook land? 9 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA trade deadline has officially passed, but teams still have one last opportunity to improve their rosters in the post-trade deadline buyout market.

More often than not, the buyout market is a result of one of two things: teams not being able to find new homes for their disgruntled veterans before the trade deadline, or teams having to waive players to make room for a multiplayer trade.

Here are the names that are expected to negotiate buyouts this season:

John Wall (Traded from Clippers to Rockets)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Houston Rockets plan to waive John Wall after reacquiring him at the trade deadline, according to The Athletic. Wall was under contract with the Rockets in the 2021-22 season, but was asked not to play for the team. In a recent interview, Wall called the Rockets a "trash" organization.

Russell Westbrook (Traded from Lakers to Jazz)

Russell Westbrook will likely be bought out by the Utah Jazz, according to Bleacher Report. The LA Clippers and Chicago Bulls have reportedly already expressed interest in the former league MVP.

Reggie Jackson (Traded from Clippers to Hornets)

Reggie Jackson is expected to be bought out by the Charlotte Hornets, according to The Athletic. The Phoenix Suns are a team to watch for Jackson's services, per Bleacher Report.

[2023 NBA trade grades: How did Clippers, Warriors do at trade deadline?]

Patrick Beverley (Traded from Lakers to Hornets)

In the likely event the Hornets negotiate a buyout with Patrick Beverley, the Minnesota Timberwolves aren't expected to have interest in a reunion, according to Marc Stein. Beverley, a three-time All-Defensive team player, played for the Timberwolves during the 2021-22 season, when the team snapped its 14-year playoff drought.

Terrence Ross (Orlando Magic)

Terrence Ross is another player that could hit the buyout market, according to HoopsHype. Ross has played for the Orlando Magic since he was traded there at the 2017 NBA trade deadline. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Will Barton (Washington Wizards)

The Washington Wizards are working to buy Will Barton out of his contract, according to ESPN. Barton had 11 DNPs in 54 games for the Wizards despite averaging 14.7 points per game as a starter for the Denver Nuggets last season.

Serge Ibaka (Traded from Bucks to Pacers)

The Indiana Pacers will waive Serge Ibaka, according to The Athletic. Ibaka averaged 11.6 minutes per game in 16 games for the Milwaukee Bucks, with his last appearance coming on Jan. 1.

Dewayne Dedmon (Traded from Heat to Spurs)

The San Antonio Spurs plan to waive Dewayne Dedmon, according to The Athletic. Dedmon averaged 11.7 minutes per game in 30 games for the Heat.

Read more on the NBA:

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more