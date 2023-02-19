National Basketball Association
Kevin Love picks Miami; Heat also to sign Cody Zeller
National Basketball Association

Kevin Love picks Miami; Heat also to sign Cody Zeller

21 mins ago

Kevin Love says he has picked the Miami Heat.

Love said Sunday that he will sign with the Heat for the remainder of the season once he clears waivers, a major addition for a Miami team that is looking to move up in the Eastern Conference before the postseason begins.

"Miami it is, yes," Love said in a text message to The Associated Press.

Also Sunday, a person with knowledge of the matter said the Heat are finalizing plans to add another big man in free agent center Cody Zeller, with that deal expected to be completed before the team gathers in Miami to begin practice following the All-Star break. That person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Zeller’s contract has not been signed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Love’s decision was first reported by ESPN.

The 6-foot-9 forward and the Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to buyout terms on Saturday, ending his nine-year run with the team that he helped win the 2016 NBA championship.

Over parts of 15 NBA seasons with Cleveland and Minnesota, Love has averaged 17.2 points and 10.5 rebounds. He averaged career-lows of 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 20 minutes per game in 41 games, almost all as a reserve, this season for Cleveland and didn’t play in the team’s final 12 games before the All-Star break.

That prompted buyout talks, and once they were done, Love chose Miami.

"It would give us another vet, another guy who’s been through the playoffs, another guy who knows what it takes to win and get to where we want to go," Heat center Bam Adebayo said.

Love is a five-time NBA All-Star, an Olympic champion and FIBA World Cup champion as part of USA Basketball, and his combination of size and 3-point shooting ability would seem to fit perfectly into the Heat system.

The Heat will come out of the All-Star break seventh in the Eastern Conference at 32-27, five games back of Cleveland for the No. 4 spot. The top four teams in each conference will have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, and the top six in each conference will avoid the play-in tournament to determine the seventh and eighth seeds.

Miami will become Zeller’s third NBA city. He has averaged 8.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 494 games with Charlotte and Portland. The 6-foot-11 center was the fourth pick in the 2013 draft.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Read more: 

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NBA All-Star Game, MVP odds
National Basketball Association

NBA All-Star Game, MVP odds

1 hour ago
Durant, Silver offer differing views on trade demands in NBA
National Basketball Association

Durant, Silver offer differing views on trade demands in NBA

14 hours ago
Mac McClung commits to 2024 NBA dunk contest: 'I'll be back'
National Basketball Association

Mac McClung commits to 2024 NBA dunk contest: 'I'll be back'

15 hours ago
NBA All-Star highlights: Mac McClung stuns in Slam Dunk Contest
National Basketball Association

NBA All-Star highlights: Mac McClung stuns in Slam Dunk Contest

16 hours ago
2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Where will Wall, Westbrook land?
National Basketball Association

2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Where will Wall, Westbrook land?

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 Super Bowl 2023Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500College Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star Game 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes