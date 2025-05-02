National Basketball Association
Giannis Antetokounmpo Next Team Odds: Knicks, Warriors Could Land 'Greek Freak'
Updated Jan. 29, 2026 12:01 p.m. ET

The Greek Freak could soon be on an odyssey out of Milwaukee

And if Giannis Antetokounmpo does end up walking away from the Bucks, his exit would cause a seismic ripple effect in the NBA. 

Where could the superstar land next?

Here are the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 29.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo Next Team

Bucks: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
Knicks: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)
Warriors: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)
Heat: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Raptors: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Hawks: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Blazers: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Lakers: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Spurs: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Magic: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)
Pistons: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

 

During Antetokounmpo's 12 years in the league, he has been named the regular-season MVP twice, won an NBA title and was named finals MVP.

However, since the Bucks won that title at the end of the 2020-21 season, things have progressively gone downhill. 

The following season, Milwaukee lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Boston Celtics in seven games. Since then, the Bucks have not made it past the first round in three consecutive seasons.

Now, Antetokounmpo is out with a calf injury that he suffered on Jan. 23, with no timetable to return.

Where do the Bucks go from here? Is it time to trade their franchise cornerstone?

If they do decide to restart their roster, the offers for Antetokounmpo will be hefty. Second on the board are the Knicks, who could build a package around Karl-Anthony Towns or OG Anunoby. 

As for the Warriors, who are third on the board, reports say they are likely to offer a package centered around Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga.

 
