LeBron James will miss at least three weeks with foot injury
Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James will be sidelined for at least three weeks after sustaining a right foot tendon injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, the team announced on Thursday.
James hurt his ankle while trying to get past Dwight Powell in the third quarter of Sunday's game. While James was able to finish the game, his movement was clearly affected by the injury. James ended the evening with 26 points — 11 of which came in the fourth quarter — eight rebounds and three assists.
James, 38, has missed 16 games for the Lakers this season, including the last two. For the season, he's averaged 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.
The challenge for the Lakers going forward will be staying in the play-in chase with James sidelined. The Lakers (30-33) are currently just one game back of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, but nine of their next 12 games will come against teams ahead of them in the standings.
Until James is cleared to play again, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell will be expected to lead the Lakers. Davis and Russell were both sidelined during the Lakers' win against the No. 13 seed Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, but Davis is expected to be available to play the No. 8 seed Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.
Russell is still nursing an ankle sprain he sustained against the Golden State Warriors on March 23. He told ESPN on Wednesday that he won't be available to take on his former team on Friday.
More NBA coverage from FOX Sports:
- Who needs to step up for Lakers in wake of LeBron James' injury
- LeBron James' injury should be no surprise to Lakers
- Were LeBron, new-look Lakers starting to look like West favorites?
- Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Nashville SC ownership group
- Two NBA long shots that can make a playoff run
- 2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Nikola Jokic in the drivers' seat
- Who are the top 10 NBA duos?
- Damian Lillard lights up for 71 points
- NBA buyout tracker
- Kobe Bryant's family agrees to $28.5 million settlement over crash photosWho are the top 10 NBA duos?LeBron James' injury should be no surprise to Lakers
- Who needs to step up for Lakers in wake of LeBron James' injury2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Westbrook to Clippers, Beverley to BullsLeBron, Davis help Lakers overcome 27-point deficit, knock off Mavs
- 2023 NBA championship odds: Updated title futures after All-Star WeekendTwo NBA long shots that can make a playoff runGolden State takes on Los Angeles, aims for 5th straight home win
- Kobe Bryant's family agrees to $28.5 million settlement over crash photosWho are the top 10 NBA duos?LeBron James' injury should be no surprise to Lakers
- Who needs to step up for Lakers in wake of LeBron James' injury2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Westbrook to Clippers, Beverley to BullsLeBron, Davis help Lakers overcome 27-point deficit, knock off Mavs
- 2023 NBA championship odds: Updated title futures after All-Star WeekendTwo NBA long shots that can make a playoff runGolden State takes on Los Angeles, aims for 5th straight home win