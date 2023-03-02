Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James will miss at least three weeks with foot injury Published Mar. 2, 2023 3:16 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James will be sidelined for at least three weeks after sustaining a right foot tendon injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, the team announced on Thursday.

James hurt his ankle while trying to get past Dwight Powell in the third quarter of Sunday's game. While James was able to finish the game, his movement was clearly affected by the injury. James ended the evening with 26 points — 11 of which came in the fourth quarter — eight rebounds and three assists.

James, 38, has missed 16 games for the Lakers this season, including the last two. For the season, he's averaged 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

The challenge for the Lakers going forward will be staying in the play-in chase with James sidelined. The Lakers (30-33) are currently just one game back of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, but nine of their next 12 games will come against teams ahead of them in the standings.

Until James is cleared to play again, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell will be expected to lead the Lakers. Davis and Russell were both sidelined during the Lakers' win against the No. 13 seed Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, but Davis is expected to be available to play the No. 8 seed Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Russell is still nursing an ankle sprain he sustained against the Golden State Warriors on March 23. He told ESPN on Wednesday that he won't be available to take on his former team on Friday.

