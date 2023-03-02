Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Nashville SC ownership group
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg have joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer's Nashville SC.
Nashville SC principal owner John Ingram announced their additions Thursday.
Antetokounmpo is joined in ownership by his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex. Thanasis Antetokoumpo also plays for the Bucks. Kostas Antetokounmpo has NBA experience and currently plays professionally in Europe. Alex Antetokounmpo is a member of the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks' NBA G League affiliate.
Antetokounmpo and Forsberg, the leading scorer in Predators' history, join an ownership group that also features Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.
"My father was a professional soccer player, and it was the first sport I fell in love with in Greece," Giannis Antetokounmpo said in a statement released by the team. "I've always had the dream of owning a soccer team. When my brothers and I explored Nashville SC, we knew it was a team and a city that we wanted to get involved with."
Antetokounmpo also joined the Milwaukee Brewers' ownership group in the summer of 2021 after leading the Bucks to their first NBA title in half a century.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
