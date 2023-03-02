MLS
MLS

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Nashville SC ownership group

Published Mar. 2, 2023 2:04 p.m. EST

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg have joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer's Nashville SC.

Nashville SC principal owner John Ingram announced their additions Thursday.

Antetokounmpo is joined in ownership by his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex. Thanasis Antetokoumpo also plays for the Bucks. Kostas Antetokounmpo has NBA experience and currently plays professionally in Europe. Alex Antetokounmpo is a member of the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks' NBA G League affiliate.

Antetokounmpo and Forsberg, the leading scorer in Predators' history, join an ownership group that also features Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My father was a professional soccer player, and it was the first sport I fell in love with in Greece," Giannis Antetokounmpo said in a statement released by the team. "I've always had the dream of owning a soccer team. When my brothers and I explored Nashville SC, we knew it was a team and a city that we wanted to get involved with."

Antetokounmpo also joined the Milwaukee Brewers' ownership group in the summer of 2021 after leading the Bucks to their first NBA title in half a century.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

More NBA coverage from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
MLS
Giannis Antetokounmpo
share
Get more from MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Cardinals’ rebuild centered on gathering pieces around Kyler Murray
Cardinals’ rebuild centered on gathering pieces around Kyler Murray
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes