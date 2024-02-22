MLS MLS Cup Champions: Complete list of winners by year Published Feb. 22, 2024 10:54 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Another MLS season kicked off with more star power than ever. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami look to bring home the club's first ever MLS Cup.

The first MLS Cup final was played on October 20, 1996, with D.C. United taking down the Los Angeles Galaxy. Let's take a look back at the complete list of MLS Cup winners.

MLS Cup Champions

Which teams have won the most MLS Cups?

The LA Galaxy have the most MLS Cup wins at 5. Here’s a list of teams that have won at least two MLS Cups:

D.C. United (4)

Columbus Crew (3)

Houston Dynamo (2)

Seattle Sounders (2)

Sporting Kansas City/Kansas City Wizards (2)

San Jose Earthquakes (2)

Which teams have never won an MLS Cup?

Fourteen teams have never had the opportunity to hoist the MLS Cup. FC Dallas, New England Revolution and New York Red Bulls have the longest championship drought, having entered the league in 1996. Check out the full list below:

