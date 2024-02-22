MLS
MLS Cup Champions: Complete list of winners by year
MLS

MLS Cup Champions: Complete list of winners by year

Published Feb. 22, 2024 10:54 a.m. ET

Another MLS season kicked off with more star power than ever. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami look to bring home the club's first ever MLS Cup. 

The first MLS Cup final was played on October 20, 1996, with D.C. United taking down the Los Angeles Galaxy. Let's take a look back at the complete list of MLS Cup winners.

MLS Cup Champions

  • 2023: Columbus Crew defeated Los Angeles FC (2-1)
  • 2022: Los Angeles FC defeated Philadelphia Union (3-3, 3-0 pen)
  • 2021: Portland Timbers defeated New York City FC (1-1, 4-2 pen)
  • 2020: Columbus Crew SC defeated Seattle Sounders FC (3-0)
  • 2019: Seattle Sounders FC defeated Toronto FC (3-1)
  • 2018: Atlanta United defeated Portland Timbers (2-0)
  • 2017: Toronto FC defeated Seattle Sounders FC (2-0)
  • 2016: Seattle Sounders FC defeated Toronto FC 0 (0-0, 5-4 pen)
  • 2015: Portland Timbers defeated Columbus Crew SC (2-1)
  • 2014: LA Galaxy defeated New England Revolution (2-1 in OT)
  • 2013: Sporting Kansas City defeated Real Salt Lake (1-1, 7-6 pen)
  • 2012: LA Galaxy defeated Houston Dynamo (3-1)
  • 2011: LA Galaxy defeated Houston Dynamo (1-0)
  • 2010: Colorado Rapids defeated FC Dallas (2-1 in OT)
  • 2009: Real Salt Lake defeated LA Galaxy (1-1, 5-4 pen)
  • 2008: Columbus Crew defeated New York Red Bulls (3-1)
  • 2007: Houston Dynamo defeated New England Revolution (2-1)
  • 2006: Houston Dynamo defeated New England Revolution (1-1, 4-3 pen)
  • 2005: Los Angeles Galaxy defeated New England Revolution (1-0 in OT)
  • 2004: D.C. United defeated Kansas City Wizards (3-2)
  • 2003: San Jose Earthquakes defeated Chicago Fire (4-2)
  • 2002: Los Angeles Galaxy defeated New England Revolution (1-0 in OT)
  • 2001: San Jose Earthquakes defeated Los Angeles Galaxy (2-1 in OT)
  • 2000: Kansas City Wizards defeated Chicago Fire (1-0)
  • 1999: D.C. United defeated Los Angeles Galaxy (2-0)
  • 1998: Chicago Fire defeated D.C. United (2-0)
  • 1997: D.C. United defeated Colorado Rapids (2-1)
  • 1996: D.C. United defeated Los Angeles Galaxy (3-2 in OT)

Which teams have won the most MLS Cups?

The LA Galaxy have the most MLS Cup wins at 5. Here’s a list of teams that have won at least two MLS Cups:

  • D.C. United (4)
  • Columbus Crew (3)
  • Houston Dynamo (2)
  • Seattle Sounders (2)
  • Sporting Kansas City/Kansas City Wizards (2)
  • San Jose Earthquakes (2)

Which teams have never won an MLS Cup?

Fourteen teams have never had the opportunity to hoist the MLS Cup. FC Dallas, New England Revolution and New York Red Bulls have the longest championship drought, having entered the league in 1996. Check out the full list below:

