National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

Damian Lillard scores 71 points in Blazers' win

Updated Feb. 27, 2023 12:01 a.m. EST

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard made NBA history on Sunday night, scoring 71 points in a 131-114 win over the Houston Rockets.

Lillard surpassed 70 points on a floater in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. He finished the night 22-for-38 from the field, 13-for-22 from behind the arc and 14-for-14 from the free-throw line.

Lillard scored 41 points in the first half, which is tied with Kyrie Irving for second-most by a player in a first half of an NBA game over the last 25 seasons (Kobe Bryant is first with 42 in 2003).

Lillard, 32, became the eighth player to score 70 points in an NBA regular-season game and the fourth player to hit 13 3-pointers in a game. He's the eighth player in league history to eclipse 70 points and the first over age 30 to do so.

