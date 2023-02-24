National Basketball Association Quin Snyder, Hawks reportedly progressing in talks to make him team's next coach Updated Feb. 24, 2023 1:51 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

The Atlanta Hawks appear to be one step closer to hiring their next head coach.

Quin Snyder and Hawks are progressing in talks on a deal to make him the franchise’s next coach and a resolution could come within days, according to ESPN.

The Hawks fired coach Nate McMillan on Tuesday, clearing the way for an immediate search that has picked up steam as of late. The organization has reportedly turned its full attention to Snyder and the sides are deep in conversations on what a vision for a future looks like together.

Hawks general manager Landry Fields, along with assistant GM Kyle Korver and owner Tony Ressler, have been in talks with Snyder surrounding philosophy and how to build the organization moving forward.

Snyder, 56, has history as a Hawks assistant under Mike Budenholzer during the 2013-14 NBA season. Following that stint in Atlanta, Snyder was hired as the head coach of the Utah Jazz, where he posted a 372-264 (.585) mark over eight years, which included three trips to the Western Conference semifinals.

Snyder resigned from the Jazz in June 2022.

As for Atlanta, the Hawks currently sit at 29-30 overall and are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

