Quin Snyder, Hawks reportedly progressing in talks to make him team's next coach
The Atlanta Hawks appear to be one step closer to hiring their next head coach.
Quin Snyder and Hawks are progressing in talks on a deal to make him the franchise’s next coach and a resolution could come within days, according to ESPN.
The Hawks fired coach Nate McMillan on Tuesday, clearing the way for an immediate search that has picked up steam as of late. The organization has reportedly turned its full attention to Snyder and the sides are deep in conversations on what a vision for a future looks like together.
Hawks general manager Landry Fields, along with assistant GM Kyle Korver and owner Tony Ressler, have been in talks with Snyder surrounding philosophy and how to build the organization moving forward.
Snyder, 56, has history as a Hawks assistant under Mike Budenholzer during the 2013-14 NBA season. Following that stint in Atlanta, Snyder was hired as the head coach of the Utah Jazz, where he posted a 372-264 (.585) mark over eight years, which included three trips to the Western Conference semifinals.
Snyder resigned from the Jazz in June 2022.
As for Atlanta, the Hawks currently sit at 29-30 overall and are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- 2023 NFL free-agent top-50 rankings: Lamar Jackson atop deep group of QBs
- Should Bears trade No. 1 draft pick or swap Justin Fields for Bryce Young?
- Pro Bowl Confidential: 27 players pick MVP, most underrated, coaches, other questions
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- The NBA's sneakiest skill? Why Josh Giddey is the league's best inbounds passer
- College football spring storylines: New coaches, QB battles, more to watch
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
- 'I'm with you': James Harden sends support to MSU shooting victim'I want to make an impact in the NBA’: McClung wants NBA chance above dunk fame2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Westbrook to Clippers, Beverley to Bulls
- 2023 NBA championship odds: Updated title futures after All-Star WeekendNBA MVP odds after All-Star Weekend; Nikola Jokic big favorite to winSteph Curry making 'good progress', will be re-evaluated by Warriors next week
- 2023 NBA All-Star Game highlights: Team Giannis defeats Team LeBronNBA All-Star highlights: Mac McClung stuns in Slam Dunk ContestWhy signing Russell Westbrook won't help Clippers
- 'I'm with you': James Harden sends support to MSU shooting victim'I want to make an impact in the NBA’: McClung wants NBA chance above dunk fame2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Westbrook to Clippers, Beverley to Bulls
- 2023 NBA championship odds: Updated title futures after All-Star WeekendNBA MVP odds after All-Star Weekend; Nikola Jokic big favorite to winSteph Curry making 'good progress', will be re-evaluated by Warriors next week
- 2023 NBA All-Star Game highlights: Team Giannis defeats Team LeBronNBA All-Star highlights: Mac McClung stuns in Slam Dunk ContestWhy signing Russell Westbrook won't help Clippers