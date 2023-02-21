National Basketball Association
Hawks fire head coach Nate McMillan after three seasons
National Basketball Association

Hawks fire head coach Nate McMillan after three seasons

3 hours ago

The Atlanta Hawks have fired Nate McMillan, who was unable to follow up on the success of leading the team to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.

Hawks general manager Landry Fields announcing the firing on Tuesday night.

The Hawks are 29-30 and eighth in the East this season.

Assistant coach Joe Prunty will serve as interim coach. Prunty joined the Hawks in July 2021 as lead assistant.

ADVERTISEMENT

McMillan went 99-80 as Atlanta's coach, including a 27-11 record as interim in the second half of the 2020-21 season. His success that season earned him the full-time position.

Overall in 19 seasons, McMillan has a 760-668 record with the Seattle SuperSonics, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers and Hawks.

"I would like to thank Nate for his leadership and professionalism during his time with the Hawks," Fields said in a statement. "He is truly a class act, and we appreciate the graciousness and work ethic he brought with him every day."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Atlanta Hawks
National Basketball Association
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
'I want to make an impact in the NBA': McClung hopes NBA dream follows dunk contest fame
National Basketball Association

'I want to make an impact in the NBA': McClung hopes NBA dream follows dunk contest fame

just in
2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Westbrook to sign with Clippers, Beverley to Bulls
National Basketball Association

2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Westbrook to sign with Clippers, Beverley to Bulls

3 hours ago
Why signing Russell Westbrook won't help Clippers
National Basketball Association

Why signing Russell Westbrook won't help Clippers

3 hours ago
Bulls rule Lonzo Ball out for season due to knee trouble
National Basketball Association

Bulls rule Lonzo Ball out for season due to knee trouble

4 hours ago
NBA MVP odds after All-Star Weekend; Nikola Jokic big favorite to win
National Basketball Association

NBA MVP odds after All-Star Weekend; Nikola Jokic big favorite to win

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 Super Bowl 2023Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500College Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star Game 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes