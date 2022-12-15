National Basketball Association NBA Trade Rumors Tracker: Lakers 'unlikely' to move Russell Westbrook 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA trade season is upon us and the rumor mill is already roaring. From now until the trade deadline on Feb. 9, we'll be tracking the most notable rumors from the league's most trusted sources.

Lakers want to keep Westbrook?

According to a report from The Athletic, a Russell Westbrook trade is "increasingly unlikely" due to his recent uptick in production. In his last 10 games for the Lakers, Westbrook has averaged 14.1 points, 7.4 assists and 7.1 rebounds off the bench. Westbrook is the only reserve in the league averaging at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Knicks having fire sale

The Knicks have made Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish and Immanuel Quickley available in trade talks, according to a report from Yahoo Sports. The Lakers were mentioned as a team that's been involved in discussions for both Fournier and Reddish. Reddish is represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who also represents Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis .

Pistons want first for Bojan

As a highly-productive veteran on a very bad Pistons team, Bojan Bogdanovic is naturally a target for teams at the trade deadline. However, if a team wants him, it will have to surrender a first-round pick just to get the conversation started, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Kuzma is a hot commodity

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is a trade deadline target for the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns, according to a report from The Athletic. The Hawks appear to pose the biggest threat, as the report said the Wizards have "seriously discussed a potential deal" for John Collins, whose name has been on the trade block for years.

The Lakers have also reportedly inquired about Kuzma, who they sent to Washington in the Russell Westbrook deal before the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Sixers dangling Tobias Harris

In what feels like an annual NBA trade deadline tradition at this point, the Philadelphia 76ers have discussed Tobias Harris with rival teams, according to a report from The Athletic. Harris, who signed a five-year, $180 million contract to remain in Philadelphia in 2019, is averaging 17 points on a respectable 48.4% shooting from the field and 40.4% shooting from behind the arc. He's owed $36.7 million this season.

What's up with Crowder?

Jae Crowder continues to sit out as the Suns work to find him a new home. The Milwaukee Bucks nearly acquired the 32-year-old forward, according to a report from Bleacher Report, but the deal never crossed the finish line. The Warriors, Heat, Hawks and Lakers are also said to be interested.

