National Basketball Association
NBA Trade Rumors Tracker: Lakers 'unlikely' to move Russell Westbrook
National Basketball Association

NBA Trade Rumors Tracker: Lakers 'unlikely' to move Russell Westbrook

2 hours ago

The NBA trade season is upon us and the rumor mill is already roaring. From now until the trade deadline on Feb. 9, we'll be tracking the most notable rumors from the league's most trusted sources.

Lakers want to keep Westbrook?

According to a report from The Athletic, a Russell Westbrook trade is "increasingly unlikely" due to his recent uptick in production. In his last 10 games for the Lakers, Westbrook has averaged 14.1 points, 7.4 assists and 7.1 rebounds off the bench. Westbrook is the only reserve in the league averaging at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Knicks having fire sale

The Knicks have made Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish and Immanuel Quickley available in trade talks, according to a report from Yahoo Sports. The Lakers were mentioned as a team that's been involved in discussions for both Fournier and Reddish. Reddish is represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who also represents Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Pistons want first for Bojan

As a highly-productive veteran on a very bad Pistons team, Bojan Bogdanovic is naturally a target for teams at the trade deadline. However, if a team wants him, it will have to surrender a first-round pick just to get the conversation started, according to NBA insider Marc Stein

Kuzma is a hot commodity

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is a trade deadline target for the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns, according to a report from The Athletic. The Hawks appear to pose the biggest threat, as the report said the Wizards have "seriously discussed a potential deal" for John Collins, whose name has been on the trade block for years.

The Lakers have also reportedly inquired about Kuzma, who they sent to Washington in the Russell Westbrook deal before the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Sixers dangling Tobias Harris

In what feels like an annual NBA trade deadline tradition at this point, the Philadelphia 76ers have discussed Tobias Harris with rival teams, according to a report from The Athletic. Harris, who signed a five-year, $180 million contract to remain in Philadelphia in 2019, is averaging 17 points on a respectable 48.4% shooting from the field and 40.4% shooting from behind the arc. He's owed $36.7 million this season.

What's up with Crowder?

Jae Crowder continues to sit out as the Suns work to find him a new home. The Milwaukee Bucks nearly acquired the 32-year-old forward, according to a report from Bleacher Report, but the deal never crossed the finish line. The Warriors, Heat, Hawks and Lakers are also said to be interested.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Has Russell Westbrook become too important for the Lakers to trade?
National Basketball Association

Has Russell Westbrook become too important for the Lakers to trade?

3 hours ago
NBA Stock Watch: Joel Embiid is asserting his dominance
National Basketball Association

NBA Stock Watch: Joel Embiid is asserting his dominance

1 day ago
NBA rebrands awards, MVP trophy named after Michael Jordan
National Basketball Association

NBA rebrands awards, MVP trophy named after Michael Jordan

1 day ago
Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery
National Basketball Association

Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery

2 days ago
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion and longtime coach, dies at 79
National Basketball Association

Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion and longtime coach, dies at 79

4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes