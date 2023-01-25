National Basketball Association NBA All-Star Game 2023: Location, schedule, rosters, voting, draft 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will tip off at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19. Here's everything you need to know about the star-studded event:

2023 NBA All-Star Rosters

How does NBA All-Star voting work?

The starters — two guards and three front court players — are determined by a vote between the fans (50%), players (25%) and select media members (25%). Fans can only vote once per day through the NBA app or NBA.com. Voting took place between Jan. 20 and Dec. 20.

Who did the fans vote for?

The leading vote-getter on Jan. 19 was LeBron James with 6.5 million votes. Giannis Antetokounmpo was second with 5.9 million.

When will the starters be announced?

The All-Star Game starters and the two team captains will be announced on Jan. 26 on TNT at 7 p.m. ET.

How are reserves selected?

Reserves are chosen by a vote among head coaches, though head coaches aren't allowed to vote for their own players. There are seven reserves per conference.

How does the NBA All-Star Draft work?

For the first time since the NBA All-Star Draft was introduced in 2018, the captains — which are the two leading vote-getters in each conference — will pick their teams in-person during a pregame segment before the game. Prior to this change, captains picked their teams in a televised special in the weeks leading up to the game.

2023 NBA All-Star Schedule

Friday, Feb. 17

NBA Rising Stars Practice, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference, 5:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV & NBA App)

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN and the ESPN App)

NBA Rising Stars Challenge, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 18

NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T, 1 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

NBA HBCU Classic: Grambling State vs. Southern, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2 and the ESPN App)

NBA All-Star Saturday (skills challenge, 3-point contest, dunk contest), 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Sunday, Feb. 19

NBA G League Next Up Game, 3 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

72nd NBA All-Star Game, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

