Damian Lillard records most efficient 60-point game in NBA history
Damian Lillard records most efficient 60-point game in NBA history

19 hours ago

Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night.

Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas' OT victory over New York on Dec. 27.

Jerami Grant added 19 points to help Portland win its second straight game.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 points. He had a layup followed by a tip shot with 5:20 left that got Utah to 115-108.

Grant and Anfernee Simons had back-to-back dunks to put Portland up 121-110 and the Blazers led comfortably the rest of the way.

When Lillard came to the free-throw line late in the game, the home crowd stood and chanted "MVP! "MVP!" Lillard missed a jump shot with 29.1 seconds left that would have topped his career best 61.

Lillard has four career games of 60 points or more. He's reached 61 twice.

After struggling for much of January, the Blazers were coming off a morale-boosting 147-127 victory over San Antonio on Monday.

Lillard had 26 points in the first half, hitting six 3s.

Lillard finished 21 of 29 from the field, 9 of 15 on 3s and 9 of 10 at the line. He also had eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

