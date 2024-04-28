National Basketball Association
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard out vs. Pacers in Game 4
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard out vs. Pacers in Game 4

Published Apr. 28, 2024 1:29 p.m. ET

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without injured All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard when their playoff series resumes Sunday night at Indiana.

Both were officially listed as out for a pivotal Game 4 on Sunday's injury report.

Antetokounmpo has missed the first three games in this best-of-seven first-round series and has not played since straining his left calf April 9. Rivers said Saturday that he "doubted" the two-time league MVP would be cleared to play.

The Pacers lead the series 2-1.

Lillard joined the injury list following Friday night’s 121-118 overtime loss in Game 3. He twisted his left knee in the first quarter, went to the locker room and then injured his Achilles tendon in the waning minutes of regulation. He finished the game with 28 points and eight assists but only scored two points, both on free throws, in the final 10 minutes of action.

Rivers said after the game that Lillard said he lacked his typical explosiveness late in the game. Lillard had a protective walking boot covering his right foot while walking through the team hotel Saturday.

Rivers told reporters the team was awaiting MRI results before making a decision about Lillard’s status but that it was "not looking good."

Milwaukee is trying to even up the series and avoid a second straight first-round exit in the postseason.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

