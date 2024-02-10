National Basketball Association
2024 NBA Draft odds: Pistons, Spurs atop the oddsboard
Updated Feb. 10, 2024 12:39 p.m. ET

The San Antonio Spurs hit the jackpot in the NBA Draft lottery last year, getting the No. 1 pick and selecting Victor Wembanyama.

Although it appears there's not another clear top pick in this year's class, non-playoff teams look forward to possibly striking gold in the lottery.

The NBA tweaked the lottery in 2019, with the bottom three teams having an equal 14% chance of winning the top pick.

The odds of landing the top pick decrease all the way down to 0.5% for the team with the 14th-worst record.

Here are the current odds for teams to win the draft lottery:

Detroit Pistons: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
San Antonio Spurs: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Washington Wizards: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Charlotte Hornets: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Portland Trail Blazers: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Memphis Grizzlies: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Toronto Raptors: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Brooklyn Nets: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Houston Rockets: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)
Atlanta Hawks: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)
Utah Jazz: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)
Chicago Bulls: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)
Golden State Warriors: +5900 (bet $10 to win $600 total)
Los Angeles Lakers: +9900 (bet $10 to win $1,000 total)
Sacramento Kings +9900 (bet $10 to win $1,000 total)
Orlando Magic: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Dallas Mavericks: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Phoenix Suns: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

* odds as of 2/10/24

The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery will be held on May 12 in Chicago.

The 2024 NBA Draft is June 26-27.

Some of the top NBA prospects include Zaccharie Risacher, a 6-foot-10 small forward from France; Alexandre Sarr, a 7-1 center from France; Nikola Topic, a 6-6 point guard from Serbia and Montenegro; Cody Williams, a 6-8 forward for the Colorado Buffaloes; and Isaiah Collier, a 6-5 point guard for the USC Trojans.

