2024 NBA Draft odds: Pistons, Spurs atop the oddsboard
The San Antonio Spurs hit the jackpot in the NBA Draft lottery last year, getting the No. 1 pick and selecting Victor Wembanyama.
Although it appears there's not another clear top pick in this year's class, non-playoff teams look forward to possibly striking gold in the lottery.
RELATED: Victor Wembanyama again Rookie of the Year favorite
The NBA tweaked the lottery in 2019, with the bottom three teams having an equal 14% chance of winning the top pick.
The odds of landing the top pick decrease all the way down to 0.5% for the team with the 14th-worst record.
Here are the current odds for teams to win the draft lottery:
Detroit Pistons: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
San Antonio Spurs: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Washington Wizards: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Charlotte Hornets: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Portland Trail Blazers: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Memphis Grizzlies: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Toronto Raptors: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Brooklyn Nets: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Houston Rockets: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)
Atlanta Hawks: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)
Utah Jazz: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)
Chicago Bulls: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)
Golden State Warriors: +5900 (bet $10 to win $600 total)
Los Angeles Lakers: +9900 (bet $10 to win $1,000 total)
Sacramento Kings +9900 (bet $10 to win $1,000 total)
Orlando Magic: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Dallas Mavericks: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Phoenix Suns: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
* odds as of 2/10/24
The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery will be held on May 12 in Chicago.
The 2024 NBA Draft is June 26-27.
Some of the top NBA prospects include Zaccharie Risacher, a 6-foot-10 small forward from France; Alexandre Sarr, a 7-1 center from France; Nikola Topic, a 6-6 point guard from Serbia and Montenegro; Cody Williams, a 6-8 forward for the Colorado Buffaloes; and Isaiah Collier, a 6-5 point guard for the USC Trojans.
Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NBA and college basketball.
-
2024 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Lakers land Spencer Dinwiddie
Knicks' bet pays off: Built to win now, with flexibility to chase additional stars
NBA Trade Deadline: Winners, losers and biggest surprises
-
2024 NBA All-Star Rosters: Starters, reserves, voting results
2023-24 NBA MVP race: Jalen Brunson headlines shakeup at the top
2023-24 NBA championship odds: Celtics favored, Knicks jump after trade deadline
-
2024 NBA trade deadline live updates, deals, grades: Knicks go all-in, Lakers stand pat
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2024 NBA playoff picture, bracket, standings
-
2024 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Lakers land Spencer Dinwiddie
Knicks' bet pays off: Built to win now, with flexibility to chase additional stars
NBA Trade Deadline: Winners, losers and biggest surprises
-
2024 NBA All-Star Rosters: Starters, reserves, voting results
2023-24 NBA MVP race: Jalen Brunson headlines shakeup at the top
2023-24 NBA championship odds: Celtics favored, Knicks jump after trade deadline
-
2024 NBA trade deadline live updates, deals, grades: Knicks go all-in, Lakers stand pat
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2024 NBA playoff picture, bracket, standings