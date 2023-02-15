National Football League 2023-2024 NFL MVP odds: Josh Allen opens as the favorite 51 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NFL season has come to an end, so that means one thing. It's time to look ahead to next year. And one forecast we're particularly interested in is the 2023 league MVP odds market.

Yes, we know — the engraving is still fresh on the most recent MVP trophy that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes collected before he led his squad to their second Super Bowl in four years. However, it's never too early to speculate about how next year's most valuable player race will unfold.

Will Showtime Mahomes run it back next season and grab top honors for the third time? Or will his conference rival Josh Allen snag the coveted award?

Let's dive into the odds for the 2023 NFL MVP via FOX Bet (top 20 choices).

2023 NFL MVP ODDS*

Josh Allen: +650 ( bet $10 to win $75 total )

Joe Burrow: +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

Patrick Mahomes: +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

Justin Herbert: +900 ( bet $10 to win $100 total )

Tua Tagovailoa: +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Jalen Hurts: +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Trevor Lawrence: +1500 ( bet $10 to win $160 total )

Dak Prescott: +1600 ( bet $10 to win $170 total )

Lamar Jackson: +1700 ( bet $10 to win $180 total )

Aaron Rodgers: +1700 ( bet $10 to win $180 total )

Deshaun Watson: +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Brock Purdy: +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Geno Smith: +3000 ( bet $10 to win $310 total )

Justin Fields: +3500 ( bet $10 to win $360 total )

Jordan Love: +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Kyler Murray: +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Russell Wilson: +4500 ( bet $10 to win $460 total )

Justin Jefferson: +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Matthew Stafford: +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Kirk Cousins: +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

*odds as of 2/14/2023

Josh Allen (+650) — Buffalo Bills

This may come as a surprise to some, but Bills quarterback Josh Allen opened as the favorite to win next season's MVP at FOX Bet. He finished his 2022 campaign with 4,283 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and a 71.4 passer rating. As a matter of fact, over the last three seasons, Allen's passing yards have eclipsed 4,000 yards. He helped lead the Bills to a 13-3 record in 2022. If the Bills get 13 wins or better next season, Allen at +650 could be a winning wager.

Joe Burrow (+700) — Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Cool Burrow and the Bengals were one game away from making a second consecutive trip to the big dance. Instead, they fell to the eventual Super Bowl champions in the AFC championship game. No one can blame Burrow for that game's outcome.

The Bengals have a bright future with Burrow at the helm since he has already proven his moxie. He battled back from injury, went 22-of-33 in the 2021 Super Bowl against the Rams and finished with 4,475 passing yards in 2022, which was fifth-best in the NFL.

So betting on Burrow at +700 might end up making dollars and sense.

Patrick Mahomes (+700) — Kansas City Chiefs

Is there anything Mahomes can't do? So far, it looks like the answer is no.

K.C.'s leading man has won two Super Bowls in four years, is a two-time Super Bowl MVP and is a two-time regular season MVP. And that's barely scratching the surface of his long list of accomplishments since he became the Chiefs starting QB in 2017.

Even though Patrick's MVP odds come in at third behind Allen and Burrow, Mahomes has shown that, more often than not, wagering on him ends up being a winning proposition.

Russell Wilson (+4500) — Denver Broncos

Wilson at +4500 is a long shot, but he could be worth a sprinkle. While the Super Bowl XLVIII champion had one of the most underwhelming seasons of his career, 2023 could mark a turning point for Russ.

Taking over the reins for the Broncos is new head coach Sean Payton. Perhaps Payton can invigorate Denver's offense, revive Wilson's career and make Russ relevant again. If the Broncos turn the ship around and No. 3 goes from his worst to somewhere near first in the AFC, +4500 could cash in big for bettors.

Are you ready to throw some bucks on the 2023 MVP odds? Head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers now!

