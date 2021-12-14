National Basketball Association Stephen Curry breaks NBA's career 3-point record, causing a stir across the sports world 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

History was made on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Stephen Curry's pursuit of the NBA's all-time 3-point record was finally completed after the Golden State Warriors' superstar guard made two 3s in the first quarter of Tuesday night's matchup with the Knicks.

Curry is now in sole possession of the record, moving past Ray Allen with 2,974 career makes — and counting, doing so in 511 fewer contests than Allen.

Since entering the league in 2009, Curry has changed the way teams approach 3-point shooting, with seven seasons with at least 260 made shots from behind the arc.

Curry made at least 300 3s in four of those seasons, including his MVP campaign of 2015-16, when he nailed a record 402 shots from beyond the arc.

Curry also owns five of the 10 most prolific 3-point-shooting seasons in NBA history.

Undoubtedly one of the greatest players in NBA history, Curry now stands alone atop the mountaintop of all-time great shooters. And at only 33, he should have plenty left in the tank.

With history on display at Madison Square Garden, social media presented Curry with his flowers for the iconic moment.

Here are some of the top tweets reacting to Curry's historic accomplishment.

