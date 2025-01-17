National Basketball Association Sixers center Joel Embiid to miss at least 10 days with sprained left foot Published Jan. 17, 2025 1:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Joel Embiid again has swelling in his left knee and will miss the Philadelphia 76ers' upcoming road trip, the latest injury setback for the All-Star center who has played in only 13 games this season.

Embiid had been sidelined for the last six games with a sprained left foot. The 76ers said Friday that Embiid had recovered from the foot injury but experienced knee swelling after a workout on Thursday. After consulting with team medical staff and outside doctors, Embiid will receive additional treatment and will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days.

Embiid will miss Saturday's game at Indiana, Sunday at Milwaukee at Tuesday at Denver.

Embiid has missed 26 games this season. The Sixers are 7-6 with Embiid and 8-18 without him. They are 15-24 this season and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers have been ravaged by injuries this season and the All-Star trio of Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey have played only 10 games together this season (7-3).

