2023 Wyndham Championship odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field

By Vik Chokshi

The PGA Tour heads to Greensboro, North Carolina this week for the Wyndham Championship.

The event will take place at the Sedgefield Country Club, which is a par-70 course that is 7,127 yards long with Bermudagrass greens.

While some big names like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy won't be competing, there's still plenty at stake this week. With it being the last tournament of the PGA Tour's regular season, it's also the last chance for golfers to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs — finish in the top 70 in standings. Justin Thomas, most notably, comes to mind. While I'm rooting for him, I don't think he will get it done this weekend.

As for gambling on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets, so let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

At +1800, Hideki Matsuyama is the favorite entering the event. Si Woo Kim (+2000), Russell Henley (+2000), Sungjae Im (+2000) and Sam Burns (+2200) round out the top-five players on the odds board.

One big note, defending champion Tom Kim will miss this year's tournament due to an ankle injury.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top-12 favorites and my outright portfolio for this tournament.

2023 Wyndham Championship Odds & Field

Hideki Matsuyama +1800 (bet $10 to win $28)

Si Woo Kim +2000 (bet $10 to win $30)

Russell Henley +2000 (bet $10 to win $30)

Sungjae Im +2000 (bet $10 to win $30)

Sam Burns +2200 (bet $10 to win $32)

Denny McCarthy +2800 (bet $10 to win $38)

Shane Lowry +3000 (bet $10 to win $40)

J.T. Poston +3000 (bet $10 to win $40)

Justin Thomas +3500 (bet $10 to win $45)

Adam Scott +3500 (bet $10 to win $45)

Ludvig Aberg +3500 (bet $10 to win $45)

Alex Smalley +3500 (bet $10 to win $45)

Aaron Rai +3500 (bet $10 to win $45)

*Odds as of 8/1

"Play the course, not your opponent"

Si Woo Kim Top 10 (+260)

Kim loves playing here, as he has a win (2016) and three top-five finishes (2019, 2020, 2021) on this track.

OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

Russell Henley +2000

Denny McCarthy +2800

J.T. Poston +3000

Alex Smalley +3500

