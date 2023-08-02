PGA Tour
2023 Wyndham Championship odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field
PGA Tour

2023 Wyndham Championship odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field

Updated Aug. 2, 2023 1:30 p.m. ET

By Vik Chokshi
FOX Sports Gambling Lead

The PGA Tour heads to Greensboro, North Carolina this week for the Wyndham Championship.

The event will take place at the Sedgefield Country Club, which is a par-70 course that is 7,127 yards long with Bermudagrass greens.

While some big names like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy won't be competing, there's still plenty at stake this week. With it being the last tournament of the PGA Tour's regular season, it's also the last chance for golfers to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs — finish in the top 70 in standings. Justin Thomas, most notably, comes to mind. While I'm rooting for him, I don't think he will get it done this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for gambling on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets, so let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

At +1800, Hideki Matsuyama is the favorite entering the event. Si Woo Kim (+2000), Russell Henley (+2000), Sungjae Im (+2000) and Sam Burns (+2200) round out the top-five players on the odds board.

One big note, defending champion Tom Kim will miss this year's tournament due to an ankle injury.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top-12 favorites and my outright portfolio for this tournament.

2023 Wyndham Championship Odds & Field

Hideki Matsuyama +1800 (bet $10 to win $28)
Si Woo Kim +2000 (bet $10 to win $30)
Russell Henley +2000 (bet $10 to win $30)
Sungjae Im +2000 (bet $10 to win $30)
Sam Burns +2200 (bet $10 to win $32)
Denny McCarthy +2800 (bet $10 to win $38)
Shane Lowry +3000 (bet $10 to win $40)
J.T. Poston +3000 (bet $10 to win $40)
Justin Thomas +3500 (bet $10 to win $45)
Adam Scott +3500 (bet $10 to win $45)
Ludvig Aberg +3500 (bet $10 to win $45)
Alex Smalley +3500 (bet $10 to win $45)
Aaron Rai +3500 (bet $10 to win $45)

*Odds as of 8/1

"Play the course, not your opponent"

Si Woo Kim Top 10 (+260)

Kim loves playing here, as he has a win (2016) and three top-five finishes (2019, 2020, 2021) on this track.

OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

Russell Henley +2000
Denny McCarthy +2800
J.T. Poston +3000
Alex Smalley +3500

Stay tuned for more picks while I round out my card.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
PGA Tour
share
Get more from PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 Women's World Cup odds: USA no longer favorite to win it all Down Under

2023 Women's World Cup odds: USA no longer favorite to win it all Down Under

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes