College Football
College football highlights: Maryland-NC State in Duke's Mayo Bowl
College Football

College football highlights: Maryland-NC State in Duke's Mayo Bowl

2 mins ago

The college football bowl season continues with a host of high-profile matchups on Friday, starting with Maryland vs. NC State in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

That will be followed by midday showdowns between UCLA and Pittsburgh in the Sun Bowl, and Notre Dame and a red-hot South Carolina team in the Gator Bowl.

In the nightcap, fans will be treated to an Orange Bowl showdown that couldn't be more appropriately named, as the No. 7 Clemson Tigers take on the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers.

Here are the highlights from Friday's bowl slate.

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. NC State

It's all about the mayo

Let's be honest, the teams are fun and all, but this game is really about the appreciation (or not) of mayonnaise.

This is what happens when the game starts slowly

We're presenting this tweet without comment.

Sticky fingers!

The Terrapins found the end zone first in this game, taking a 10-3 lead on a gorgeous pass from Taulia Tagovailoa to Octavian Smith.

Mr. Automatic

Meanwhile, the Wolfpack stayed in the game thanks to the reliable foot of Christopher Dunn, who won the Groza Award as the nation's best kicker. Dunn made three field goals in the first half, and the Terps led 10-9 at the break.

Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA

Fri 7:00 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Panthers
PITT
18
UCLA Bruins
UCLA

Stay tuned for highlights.

Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

Fri 8:30 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
21
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ND
19
South Carolina Gamecocks
SCAR

Stay tuned for highlights.

Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson

Sat 1:00 AM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
6
Tennessee Volunteers
TENN
7
Clemson Tigers
CLEM

Stay tuned for highlights.

Read more:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football highlights: Washington tops Texas in Alamo Bowl
College Football

College football highlights: Washington tops Texas in Alamo Bowl

12 hours ago
College football bowl games 2022: Schedule, picks, results for all 43 games
College Football

College football bowl games 2022: Schedule, picks, results for all 43 games

13 hours ago
Michigan sees shades of Cade McNamara in TCU's Max Duggan
College Football

Michigan sees shades of Cade McNamara in TCU's Max Duggan

15 hours ago
College Football Playoff preview: Top 10 players to watch
College Football

College Football Playoff preview: Top 10 players to watch

17 hours ago
Ohio State's Miyan Williams expected to play against Georgia in Peach Bowl
College Football

Ohio State's Miyan Williams expected to play against Georgia in Peach Bowl

19 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes