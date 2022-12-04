College Football College football bowl games 2022: Schedule for all 43 games 2 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will play the No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the national title game. Or at least that's what I think is going to happen.



A healthy Ohio State matches up well against No. 1 Georgia as well as Oklahoma did against UGA in 2017. Marvin Harrison, Jr. against Kelee Ringo? Stetson Bennett in a pitcher's duel with C.J. Stroud and Ryan Day vs. Kirby Smart? It all ought to be considerable fun.



What's more? I doubt Day is going to squib kick to UGA up 17.



It's going to be difficult for Ohio State to overcome the home-field advantage UGA will enjoy in Atlanta, but all the Buckeyes asked for was a chance to play in this game. They have it, and now they must seize it.



Meanwhile, the Wolverines have pounded on every team they've faced this season. Even without star running back Blake Corum in the backfield, the Michigan offensive line has dominated front sevens all year.



The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs will have to summon more than guts to beat the most physical they'll face all year.

Here is the complete bowl schedule, with my analysis and picks for every game coming soon.

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Saturday, Dec. 31

Semifinal game: Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Semifinal game: Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

Monday, Jan. 9

Championship game

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Georgia-Ohio State winner vs. Michigan-TCU winner

*** *** ***

COMPLETE BOWL SCHEDULE

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Bahamas

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

Cure Bowl

Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

No. 25 UTSA vs. No. 24 Troy

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl

Fenway Park in Boston

Cincinnati vs. Louisville

Celebration Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

New Mexico Bowl

University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

SMU vs. BYU

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Fresno State vs. Washington State

LendingTree Bowl

Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

Rice vs. Southern Miss

Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Florida vs. No. 14 Oregon State

Frisco Bowl

Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

North Texas vs. Boise State

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina

Marshall vs. UConn

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State

Boca Raton Bowl

FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida

Liberty vs. Toledo

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Baylor vs. Air Force

Friday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Wake Forest vs. Missouri

Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana

Louisiana vs. Houston

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai'i

Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl

Ford Field in Detroit

New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green

Tuesday, Dec. 27

First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas

Memphis vs. Utah State

Birmingham Bowl

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina

Camellia Bowl

Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

UCF vs. Duke

Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

Kansas vs. Arkansas

Holiday Bowl

Petco Park in San Diego

North Carolina vs. Oregon

Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium in Houston

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City

Syracuse vs. Minnesota

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State

Alamo Bowl

Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington

Friday, Dec. 30

Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 6 Tennessee

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Maryland vs. No. 23 NC State

Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA

Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina

Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

Ohio vs. Wyoming

Saturday, Dec. 31

Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Iowa vs. Kentucky

Sugar Bowl

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois

Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium in Orlando

No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue

Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC

Rose Bowl Game

Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State

Read more:

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

