College Football
College football bowl games 2022: Schedule for all 43 games
College Football

College football bowl games 2022: Schedule for all 43 games

2 mins ago
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports College Football Analyst

The No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will play the No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the national title game. Or at least that's what I think is going to happen.

A healthy Ohio State matches up well against No. 1 Georgia as well as Oklahoma did against UGA in 2017. Marvin Harrison, Jr. against Kelee Ringo? Stetson Bennett in a pitcher's duel with C.J. Stroud and Ryan Day vs. Kirby Smart? It all ought to be considerable fun.

What's more? I doubt Day is going to squib kick to UGA up 17.

It's going to be difficult for Ohio State to overcome the home-field advantage UGA will enjoy in Atlanta, but all the Buckeyes asked for was a chance to play in this game. They have it, and now they must seize it.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines have pounded on every team they've faced this season. Even without star running back Blake Corum in the backfield, the Michigan offensive line has dominated front sevens all year.

The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs will have to summon more than guts to beat the most physical they'll face all year.

College Football Playoff: Can Ohio State beat Georgia?

College Football Playoff: Can Ohio State beat Georgia?
RJ Young dives deep into the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups.

Here is the complete bowl schedule, with my analysis and picks for every game coming soon.

For times, viewing information and a live scoreboard, click here.

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 

Saturday, Dec. 31 

Semifinal game: Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Semifinal game: Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

Monday, Jan. 9

Championship game
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
Georgia-Ohio State winner vs. Michigan-TCU winner

*** *** ***

COMPLETE BOWL SCHEDULE 

Friday, Dec. 16 

Bahamas Bowl
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Bahamas
Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB 

Cure Bowl
Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida
No. 25 UTSA vs. No. 24 Troy

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl
Fenway Park in Boston
Cincinnati vs. Louisville 

Celebration Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central 

New Mexico Bowl
University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico
SMU vs. BYU

LA Bowl
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
Fresno State vs. Washington State

LendingTree Bowl
Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama
Rice vs. Southern Miss

Las Vegas Bowl
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
Florida vs. No. 14 Oregon State

Frisco Bowl
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas
North Texas vs. Boise State

Monday, Dec. 19 

Myrtle Beach Bowl
Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina
Marshall vs. UConn

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho
Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State

Boca Raton Bowl
FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida
Liberty vs. Toledo

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama

Thursday, Dec. 22 

Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas
Baylor vs. Air Force

Friday, Dec. 23 

Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Wake Forest vs. Missouri

Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana
Louisiana vs. Houston

Saturday, Dec. 24 

Hawai'i Bowl
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai'i
Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State 

Monday, Dec. 26 

Quick Lane Bowl
Ford Field in Detroit
New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green

Tuesday, Dec. 27

First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas
Memphis vs. Utah State

Birmingham Bowl
Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama
Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina

Camellia Bowl
Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama
Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo

Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland
UCF vs. Duke

Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee
Kansas vs. Arkansas

Holiday Bowl
Petco Park in San Diego
North Carolina vs. Oregon

Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium in Houston
Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City
Syracuse vs. Minnesota

Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State

Alamo Bowl
Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington

Friday, Dec. 30 

Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 6 Tennessee 

Duke's Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
Maryland vs. No. 23 NC State

Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas
Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA

Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina

Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona
Ohio vs. Wyoming

Saturday, Dec. 31

Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
Iowa vs. Kentucky

Sugar Bowl
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama 

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois

Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium in Orlando
No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue

Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC 

Rose Bowl Game
Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State

Read more:

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State gets its shot at Georgia, glory
College Football

College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State gets its shot at Georgia, glory

2 hours ago
Ohio State rises in Joel Klatt's rankings after championship week
College Football

Ohio State rises in Joel Klatt's rankings after championship week

2 hours ago
College football odds: CFP semifinal early lines
College Football

College football odds: CFP semifinal early lines

3 hours ago
NFL odds Week 13: Best bets for Commanders-Giants, Jets-Vikings
National Football League

NFL odds Week 13: Best bets for Commanders-Giants, Jets-Vikings

7 hours ago
NFL odds Week 13: Insights on Packers-Bears, Commanders-Giants; Big bets
National Football League

NFL odds Week 13: Insights on Packers-Bears, Commanders-Giants; Big bets

7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes