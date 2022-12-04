College football bowl games 2022: Schedule for all 43 games
The No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will play the No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the national title game. Or at least that's what I think is going to happen.
A healthy Ohio State matches up well against No. 1 Georgia as well as Oklahoma did against UGA in 2017. Marvin Harrison, Jr. against Kelee Ringo? Stetson Bennett in a pitcher's duel with C.J. Stroud and Ryan Day vs. Kirby Smart? It all ought to be considerable fun.
What's more? I doubt Day is going to squib kick to UGA up 17.
It's going to be difficult for Ohio State to overcome the home-field advantage UGA will enjoy in Atlanta, but all the Buckeyes asked for was a chance to play in this game. They have it, and now they must seize it.
Meanwhile, the Wolverines have pounded on every team they've faced this season. Even without star running back Blake Corum in the backfield, the Michigan offensive line has dominated front sevens all year.
The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs will have to summon more than guts to beat the most physical they'll face all year.
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Saturday, Dec. 31
Semifinal game: Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
Semifinal game: Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
Monday, Jan. 9
Championship game
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
Georgia-Ohio State winner vs. Michigan-TCU winner
*** *** ***
COMPLETE BOWL SCHEDULE
Friday, Dec. 16
Bahamas Bowl
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Bahamas
Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
Cure Bowl
Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida
No. 25 UTSA vs. No. 24 Troy
Saturday, Dec. 17
Fenway Bowl
Fenway Park in Boston
Cincinnati vs. Louisville
Celebration Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central
New Mexico Bowl
University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico
SMU vs. BYU
LA Bowl
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
Fresno State vs. Washington State
LendingTree Bowl
Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama
Rice vs. Southern Miss
Las Vegas Bowl
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
Florida vs. No. 14 Oregon State
Frisco Bowl
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas
North Texas vs. Boise State
Monday, Dec. 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina
Marshall vs. UConn
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho
Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State
Boca Raton Bowl
FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida
Liberty vs. Toledo
Wednesday, Dec. 21
New Orleans Bowl
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama
Thursday, Dec. 22
Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas
Baylor vs. Air Force
Friday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Wake Forest vs. Missouri
Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana
Louisiana vs. Houston
Saturday, Dec. 24
Hawai'i Bowl
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai'i
Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State
Monday, Dec. 26
Quick Lane Bowl
Ford Field in Detroit
New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green
Tuesday, Dec. 27
First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas
Memphis vs. Utah State
Birmingham Bowl
Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama
Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina
Camellia Bowl
Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama
Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland
UCF vs. Duke
Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee
Kansas vs. Arkansas
Holiday Bowl
Petco Park in San Diego
North Carolina vs. Oregon
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium in Houston
Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
Thursday, Dec. 29
Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City
Syracuse vs. Minnesota
Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State
Alamo Bowl
Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington
Friday, Dec. 30
Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 6 Tennessee
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
Maryland vs. No. 23 NC State
Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas
Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA
Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina
Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona
Ohio vs. Wyoming
Saturday, Dec. 31
Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
Iowa vs. Kentucky
Sugar Bowl
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama
Monday, Jan. 2
ReliaQuest Bowl
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois
Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium in Orlando
No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue
Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC
Rose Bowl Game
Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State
