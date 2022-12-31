College Football Playoff highlights: Michigan vs. TCU in Fiesta Bowl
The College Football Playoff semifinals are finally here, with the Fiesta Bowl kicking things off on Saturday with a matchup between No. 2 Michigan (13-0) and No. 3 TCU (12-1).
And we've already had at least one very large prediction submitted:
Michigan, the Big Ten champion, is making its second straight College Football Playoff appearance in search of its first national title since 1997. The Wolverines lost in the semifinals to Georgia last season in the Orange Bowl. TCU is in the playoff for the first time after starting the season unranked under first-year coach Sonny Dykes. The Horned Frogs would be the first Big 12 team to win a CFP game.
The winner will advance to the national championship game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where it will face the winner of the Peach Bowl game later Saturday between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State.
Here are the highlights from the Fiesta Bowl.
Pregame scene
Stay tuned for highlights!
