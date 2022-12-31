College Football
College Football Playoff highlights: Michigan vs. TCU in Fiesta Bowl
College Football

College Football Playoff highlights: Michigan vs. TCU in Fiesta Bowl

41 mins ago

The College Football Playoff semifinals are finally here, with the Fiesta Bowl kicking things off on Saturday with a matchup between No. 2 Michigan (13-0) and No. 3 TCU (12-1).

And we've already had at least one very large prediction submitted:

Michigan, the Big Ten champion, is making its second straight College Football Playoff appearance in search of its first national title since 1997. The Wolverines lost in the semifinals to Georgia last season in the Orange Bowl. TCU is in the playoff for the first time after starting the season unranked under first-year coach Sonny Dykes. The Horned Frogs would be the first Big 12 team to win a CFP game.

[Related: Everything to know about the CFP semis]

The winner will advance to the national championship game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where it will face the winner of the Peach Bowl game later Saturday between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State.

Here are the highlights from the Fiesta Bowl.

Fiesta Bowl: Michigan vs. TCU

Pregame scene

Sat 9:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
3
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU
2
Michigan Wolverines
MICH

Stay tuned for highlights!

Read more:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football highlights: Alabama cruises in Sugar Bowl; Iowa wins Music City
College Football

College football highlights: Alabama cruises in Sugar Bowl; Iowa wins Music City

5 mins ago
College Football Playoff recap: Catch RJ Young's live show after semifinal games
College Football

College Football Playoff recap: Catch RJ Young's live show after semifinal games

29 mins ago
College football odds: CFP semifinal lines
College Football

College football odds: CFP semifinal lines

1 hour ago
How bettors are playing TCU-Michigan, Ohio State-Georgia; Big bets on Buckeyes
National Football League

How bettors are playing TCU-Michigan, Ohio State-Georgia; Big bets on Buckeyes

1 hour ago
College football bowl games 2022: Schedule, picks, results for all 43 games
College Football

College football bowl games 2022: Schedule, picks, results for all 43 games

15 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes